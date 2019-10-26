POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Point Pleasant handed Man it first loss of the season Friday night, defeating the Hillbillies 7-0 in high school football at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field.
Evan Roach scored on a 4-yard run and Elli Wood added the extra point at 9:36 of the fourth quarter for the only scoring.
The Big Blacks (2-4) held Man (7-1) to 39 yards rushing on 28 attempts and 97 yards total.
Brady Adkins ran 15 times for 90 yards for Point Pleasant, which entertains Ripley at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Roach added 79 yards on 17 carries and completed 4 of 6 passes for 36 yards.
MAN 0 0 0 0—0
POINT PLEASANT 0 0 0 7—7
PP — Roach 4 run (Wood kick)
RUSSELL 31, EAST CARTER 7: The Red Devils (7-2) scored 31 consecutive points to overcome and early deficit and defeat the Raiders (7-3).
Micah Adams caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Braden Hicks to give East Carter a lead with 7:31 left in the first quarter, but Russell dominated from there.
The teams will meet again in the playoffs on Nov. 8 at Russell.
PAINTSVILLE 19, RACELAND 15: The Tigers (7-2) built a 19-3 lead and held on to defeat the visiting Rams in a battle of Kentucky Class A powers.
Raceland (5-4) led 3-0 after Caleb Rowsey’s 26-yard field goal with 2:28 left in the first quarter, but Paintsville scored 13 points in the second quarter and six in the third as Jake Hyden threw a TD pass, ran for a touchdown and Harris Phelps ran for a score.
Jake Heighton threw touchdown passes of 59 and 53 yards to Ethan Cox for Raceland to set the score.