HURRICANE — To hear Hurricane coach Jeremy Taylor tell it, one of the state’s top quarterback-receiver combinations blossomed out of necessity.
When Redskins wideout JT James suffered an injury in the second game last year, it opened the door for more passes thrown to Chase Hager. And that door never really closed because Hager always seemed wide open to quarterback Ismael Borrero.
As juniors last year, Borrero and Hager developed a bond and a trust, and their connections helped Hurricane secure its fifth straight Class AAA playoff spot and its 10th postseason bid in the last 11 years.
“The last few games, it was the Hager Show,” Taylor said Saturday during a break in the team’s three-week summer practice workout. “It’s not that we didn’t have anybody else, but the next kid up was a sophomore who didn’t have a whole lot of experience, and our line was kind of banged up, so you just had to go with what you had.”
With the coronavirus pandemic dictating schedules all across West Virginia in 2020, the Redskins managed to play just six games and never got to reap the benefits of making the playoffs because COVID-19 shut down the season for all Putnam County schools, erasing Hurricane’s first-round game with Spring Valley.
But in those six games, Borrero threw for 1,056 yards and 14 touchdowns and Hager caught 33 passes for 432 yards and seven scores. Projected over 11 games (giving the Skins their traditional playoff berth), Borrero’s totals would have been 1,936 yards and 26 TDs and Hager’s line grows to 61 catches for 792 yards and 13 scores.
How much did Borrero rely on Hager? More than half his 64 completions went to the elusive 5-foot-9, 165-pounder, and exactly half his 14 TD tosses found the hands of Hager.
“That’s about right,” Borrero said matter-of-factly.
Hager had three 100-yard outings — seven catches for 120 yards and three TDs against Parkersburg, four catches for 101 yards and a score versus Musselman and eight receptions for 169 yards and a touchdown against Winfield.
“Someone might complain about his [totals],” Taylor said, “but no one complained when [All-State tailback] Christian Hill was getting 30 carries a game. So what’s the difference? We’re getting the ball in your best player’s hands, and that’s what we’re trying to do. Hager’s got to get the touches and Ismael’s going to get him the ball.”
Taylor compared it to George Washington’s approach with Ryan Switzer, a two-time Kennedy Award-winning running back (2011-12).
“Get him the ball, man. Let him do his thing,” Taylor said of Hager. “A wise coach once said that you have to get the ball to your home-run hitters as many times as you can, and they’ll eventually hit a home run. If you only give him five at-bats, he may not hit one. You give him 10, he might hit two, might hit three. Might get on a roll. That’s where I am with it.”
Borrero admitted he could look for Hager every time he drops back to pass, but it goes against the game plan.
“Yeah, it’s tempting,” Borrero said, “but with Chase, by the time we get into the second quarter, he probably already has 180 yards and the teams are going to start double-teaming, and we have other athletes who can help us out just as much. Then once they fall asleep, we can go right back to him.”
Borrero (6-2, 185) said he and Hager starting developing a special QB-receiver relationship prior to going into the eighth grade.
“We played on this travel team,” Borrero said, “and me and him were always kind of on the same page. He’s faster than everybody out there, so going into eighth grade of middle school, we had a great connection. But I got hurt the second game of the season, so going into our freshman year, we just thought by the time we were seniors, we wanted to have records with each other.”
As a sophomore, with Austin Womack at quarterback, Hager grabbed 40 passes for 480 yards and five touchdowns, and has now caught at least one pass in 19 straight games that he’s played, going back to his freshman season. Being the team’s go-to receiver isn’t a role he takes lightly.
“It’s something I take a lot of pride in,” Hager said. “I always wanted that role and I feel very confident having that role. I worked hard to get to where I am, and I want to help my team succeed.”
Hager said the chemistry between him and Borrero has emerged from all the time they’ve spent together moving up through the program.
“Any time we get in the off-season, whether that’s during the summer, in season or after practice, me and him always try to get extra reps in,” Hager said. “We’ve played together the last three, four years now, and ever since we played in middle school, we’ve had a connection, and it goes through all the camps and different combines we’ve been through.”