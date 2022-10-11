Capital’s Sai’vion Brown carries the ball into the end zone for a fourth-quarter touchdown as Riverside’s Adam Wilkinson tries to tackle him during Friday’s game between the Cougars and Warriors at University of Charleston Stadium.
For the first time this season, Spring Valley is looking to bounce back from a loss.
The Class AAA No. 6 Timberwolves (5-1) are coming off a 21-17 loss to Cabell Midland and they will try to get back in the win column on Friday against Capital (2-4) with a 7:30 p.m. matchup at The Wolves Den.
Capital has shown signs of improvement in the last few weeks. The Cougars have won two of their last three games after dropping three in a row to start the season. The Cougars handled Riverside 26-6 last week at home for their second win.
Spring Valley is 8-5 overall against Capital and the Timberwolves have an eight-game winning streak against the Cougars dating back to 2016 (Spring Valley beat Capital twice in 2016 as the teams faced off in the regular season and the playoffs).
Spring Valley coach Brad Dingess knows Capital can make some noise.
“Capital is a dangerous team,” Dingess said. “They’ve got some big skill kids that are long. They’re getting better up front on both sides of the ball. They’ve got a big running back. They do a lot of good things. It’s going to be a touch matchup for us. We’re going to have to really play well.”
Capital quarterback Fernando Valdivia had one of this best games of the season against Riverside. The freshman completed 13 of 14 passes for 108 yards and a touchdown. Valdivia has completed 41 of 71 passes for 362 yards, two touchdowns and eight interceptions this season.
The Capital defense flexed its muscles against Riverside, holding the Warriors to 127 total offensive yards.
Dingess talked about what he’s seen on film from Capital’s defense.
“They’re very aggressive on defense, they’re big, they swarm to the football,” Dingess said. “They made the plays they needed to against Riverside and look what the did. They’ve gone through a tough schedule they had to play at the beginning of the year. A lot of teams with that schedule would have the same or worse record. They’ve not really had an easy one.”
Spring Valley quarterback Dalton Fouch is dual threat. Fouch has completed 44 of 102 passes for 887 yards and seven touchdowns. Fouch has also rushed 62 times for 389 yards and two touchdowns.
Dingess said his team’s defense is getting the job done but the offense needs to be more productive. He talked about what the Timberwolves have to do to improve.
“I felt like we played well enough defensively to win that game [against Cabell Midland].” Dingess said. “We just didn’t execute on offense. We fumbled the ball at the 3-yard line. Turned it over. It was a game we could have won but we didn’t do the little things right and it ended up costing us.
“We just have to get better. Really concentrate at taking a step and getting better. I thought we struggled the last two or three weeks on offense, not being as efficient as what we should have. I don’t think we’ve played a game where we’ve played well on both sides of the ball yet.”
Rick Farlow covers sports for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.
