SCIOTOVILLE, Ohio — Ethan Patterson and Luke Leith intercepted passes and Symmes Valley ran for 396 yards in a 34-6 victory over Sciotoville East Friday night in high school football.
Leith carried 15 times for 105 yards and threw for 41 yards and one touchdown as the Vikings improved to 3-1 overall, 2-1 in the Southern Ohio Conference.
Grayson Walsh scored on a 1-yard run and Eli Patterson kicked the extra point to cap an 11-play, 73-yard drive that put Symmes Valley ahead 7-0. Leith hit Josh Ferguson with a 41-yard TD pass and ran for the two-point conversion on the Vikings’ next possession to make it 15-0.
The Tartans (0-3, 0-3) were limited to 66 total yards, but 25 came on Landehn Pernell’s 25-yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Mayhew to bring East within 15-6 by halftime.
Symmes Valley put the game away in the second half, as Patterson, Walsh and Ferguson ran for touchdowns.
The Vikings return to action at 7 p.m. Friday at Portsmouth Notre Dame.
SYMMES VALLEY 0 15 12 7 — 34
SCIOTOVILLE EAST 0 6 0 0 — 6
SV — Walsh 1 run (Patterson kick)
SV — Ferguson 41 pass from Leith (Leith run)
SE — Mayhew 25 pass from Pernell (pass failed)
SV — Patterson 29 run (kick failed)
SV — Walsh 11 run (kick failed)
SV — Ferguson 10 run (Patterson kick)
CHESAPEAKE 49, PORTSMOUTH 38: Donald Richendollar, who ran for four touchdowns, scored on a quarterback keeper with 7:36 to play to give the Panthers a 42-38 lead they never relinquished in an Ohio Valley Conference game at Phil Davis Field.
Richendollar, who carried 31 times for 179 yards, scored on another keeper with 1:44 remaining to set the score as Chesapeake improved to 2-2 overall and in the OVC. Portsmouth fell to 1-3, 1-3.
Ben Bragg gained 99 yards on 14 attempts for the Panthers.
The Trojans led 38-35 early in the fourth quarter after Drew Roe threw a 62-yard TD pass to Reade Pendleton.
Roe finished 24 for 32 for 362 yards and four TDs. He also rushed for 42 yards. Pendleton caught 13 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns.
WAVERLY 36, WHEELERSBURG 35: Haydn’ Shanks threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Penn Morrison, then a two-point conversion pass to Phoenix Wolf, in overtime as the home Tigers defeated the visiting Tigers in a Southern Ohio Conference showdown.
The loss was Wheelersburg’s first in the SOC since 2012, 28 games ago. The victory was Waverly’s first over the Pirates, ranked second in Ohio Division V, since 2006.
Shanks completed 20 of 35 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns, with one interception on a night when Wheelersburg’s Jake Gregg went 10 for 20 for 164 yards and two TDs, with one pick. Will Futhey caught five passes for 102 yards for the Tigers (4-0). Derrick Lattimore carried 25 times for 149 yards and two touchdowns for the Pirates (3-1).
GILMER COUNTY 40, WAHAMA 24: The Titans turned four turnovers into 14 points and totaled 552 yards in a triumph over the White Falcons in Mason, West Virginia.
Ean Hamri completed 9 of 13 passes for 223 yards and three touchdowns for Gilmer County (2-1). He also ran 17 times for 163 yards and two scores. Max Hulse added 139 yards on 15 attempts. Andrew Roush led Wahama (0-3) with 85 yards on 15 tries.
ALEXANDER 30, RIVER VALLEY 0: Xander Karagosian ran for 159 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries to lift the Spartans (1-3 overall, 1-2 Tri-Valley Conference) to a win over the Raiders (0-4, 0-4) in Albany, Ohio.
Logan Neal added 124 yards on 19 attempts for Alexander. Will Hash ran 11 times for 62 yards for River Valley.
WEST CARTER 40, BOYD COUNTY 0: Leetavious Cline rushed for 273 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries at the Comets (2-0) clobbered the Lions (1-1) in Olive Hill, Kentucky.
Orry Perry completed 14 of 27 passes for 102 yards a pair of TDs. West Carter held Boyd County to 183 total yards.
GREENUP COUNTY 49, FAIRVIEW 0: In his first game since tearing a knee ligament in the 2019 season opener, Quintan Farrow ran for 165 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries to lead the Musketeers (1-0) to a victory over the Eagles (1-1) in Westwood, Kentucky.
Farrow’s 32-yard scoring jaunt on the first play of the second quarter provided Greenup County all the points it needed, although it added 30 more before halftime.
Carson Wireman completed 5 of 7 passes for 103 yards and three TDs, two to Brayden Craycraft, as the Musketeers held Fairview to 69 yards. The Eagles fumbled 10 times and lost four.