Winfield’s Bray Boggs (7) is pursued by Sissonville’s Blake Fisher (1), Michael Fisher (3), Jacob Wiseman (9) and Ian Cox (34) during an Oct. 14 game between the teams at Sissonville High.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

There’s going to be a raucous environment at Generals Stadium on Friday night.

Class AA No. 5 Winfield (7-1, 7-0 Cardinal Conference) is set to host undefeated Class AA No. 1 Scott (8-0, 6-0 Cardinal Conference) in a clash of the conference’s top teams. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on Friday.

