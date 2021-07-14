Having taken its place among the state’s elite with a Class 3A championship in May, the Nitro girls basketball program played host to the area’s biggest shootout of the three-week practice period on Tuesday.
The debut of the Lady Wildcats Summer Shootout was held at the high school with 12 teams participating, including defending Class 4A state champion Huntington and other perennial powers including George Washington, North Marion, Logan and Lincoln as well as Kanawha Valley participants Sissonville, Riverside and Winfield. Also appearing were Shady Spring, Ripley and Oak Hill.
In the past, similar events were held at St. Albans and George Washington, but with both of those shootouts now defunct, Nitro saw an opportunity and brought in some of the state’s best for its inaugural run with a plan for future expansion already in place.
“That’s what we wanted to do to begin with,” Nitro coach Pat Jones said. “Last year we had put it together but it got canceled because of COVID. We had a lot of schools reach out to us but for a one-day event we just couldn’t get them all in. But we’re going to move it to a two-day tournament next year, we’ve already discussed it and we’ll be good to go. I think it’s good for the girls to get out here and experience it, especially the incoming freshmen who aren’t used to things like this.”
Games were held simultaneously in the main and auxiliary gyms starting at 10 a.m., with two new games tipping off at the top of each hour and concluding with final contests held at 7 p.m.. With the limited parameters of one day, several schools who expressed interest were left out, including Greenbrier East and Charleston Catholic, but a much bigger field is in the works already for next year.
“We’re starting at 10 [a.m.] and the last game will end around 7:30 and I didn’t want to be here all night,” Jones said. “Next year we’ll move it to a two-day tournament and get more teams and if teams want to play two days, we’ll cut the price in half.”
As always, the three-week period provides pivotal experience, particularly for freshmen or older players who figure to fill into starting roles.
For the host Wildcats, the biggest opening in the starting lineup is the one left by Baylee Goins, a four-time first-team All-State selection who graduated as the school’s all-time third-leading scorer with 2,106 points. Goins tore her ACL in the state title game before her teammates rallied without her in an eventual 51-45 victory over Fairmont Senior.
That game was an important dress rehearsal for what this season will likely look like for the Wildcats. Nitro also lost starter Brooklyn Bowen to graduation, but several pieces are back, including guard Taylor Maddox, who made a name for herself on the state-tournament stage, scoring 30 points against North Marion in the state semifinals and finishing with 17 against the Polar Bears.
Heading into that state tournament, Maddox was a crucial role player for the Wildcats. But now, in terms of scoring production and leadership, the junior will feel significantly higher expectations. Jones is confident that Maddox is ready for the jump.
“I think she’s going to be good,” Jones said. “What I like about Taylor is that she’s dedicated to the game, she’s always in the gym five or six days a week.
“I think Taylor is going to be a big leader for us and, only being a junior, she’s got a bright future.”
Nitro will return several other big pieces as well. Bigs Lena Elkins and Emily Lancaster both return, as do twin guards Danielle and Patricia Ward.
Like all teams, Nitro was trying out some new players on Tuesday, in particular incoming freshman Ava Edwards, who could join Maddox in the backcourt with Goins now gone.
But all in all, whether talking about the event or his team, Jones was pleased with his busy Tuesday.
“I was happy with what I saw in the first game,” Jones said. “We played Huntington and we lost by six — they were without a few players and we were too — but I was happy with what I saw. Incoming freshman Ava Edwards really stepped up and showed me a lot, and then a couple of other freshmen that I didn’t expect to do much ... I figured they’d be a little nervous but they played well.
“I was expecting a little less than what we got today, honestly, but I was happy with what I saw.”