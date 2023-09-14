HURRICANE, W.Va. — It was a happy senior night for Hurricane’s girls soccer team.
Hurricane handled visiting Spring Valley, scoring seven first-half goals en route to a 10-0 win over the Timberwolves on Thursday at Hurricane High.
Hurricane scored its 10th goal with 23:24 left in the second half and the game ended there due to the WVSSAC’s new soccer mercy rule. If a team earns a 10-goal lead, the game is automatically over.
Hurricane (9-0) has outscored opponents 57-3 this season. Spring Valley (7-4-1) had its three-game winning streak snapped.
“They’ve been working really hard on just being more aggressive offensively,” Hurricane coach Shelly Young said.
“We’ve really been trying to hone in on our finishing. We saw some of the results of the focus they’ve had over the last two weeks.”
Lilly Lucas had three goals and two assists and Avery Hale posted two goals and four assists. Rylyn Bielinski scored three goals.
Hurricane began its scoring onslaught just over 20 seconds into the game as Lucas found Hale for a goal at 39:37.
After a short scoring hiatus, Kendall Pyle found Lucas for a goal to make the score 2-0 Hurricane with 24:21 left in the first half.
Bielinski got in on the action with two goals in a row — the first assisted by Hale and the second by Lucas — to give Hurricane a 4-0 lead with 20 minutes left to play in the first half.
About a minute later, Pyle scored assisted by Hale with 18:37 left in the half, and five minutes later, Lucas tallied off Hale’s helper.
Hale scored unassisted with 10 seconds left in the first half, and Hurricane went into the break leading 7-0.
About five minutes into the second half, Kylee Hodges assisted Lucas’ goal. Bielinski added her third goal, as she scored unassisted with 25 minutes left to give Hurricane a 9-0 lead, and the game-ending goal came off the foot of Brynna Price, assisted by Hale.
Hurricane’s next game will be at South Charleston on Saturday. Spring Valley will play at Sherman the same day.
