Herbert Hoover posted a second-straight solid round to finish the Boys High School Golf National Invitational at Pinehurst in North Carolina on Wednesday, shooting a combined 338 to finish with a three-day total of 1,019, putting the Huskies 39th out of 52 teams.
Hoover rallied past George Washington, which settled for 40th after a score of 349 on the No. 5 Course on Wednesday and a total of 1,025. St. Marys completed the West Virginia contingent, finishing with a total score of 1,077 to finish 44th.
The teams were given invitations to the event by virtue of their state championships in the fall with GW claiming a Class AAA crown, Hoover winning Class AA and St. Marys earning the Class A title. Like the state tournament, the teams competed with five golfers in each of the three days with the top four scores counting toward the team score. Each team represented the state of West Virginia with state championship teams and players from across the country and Guam earning berths into the field.
Hoover struggled on the first day, shooting a 349 but got two solid rounds on Wednesday to lead it with Bryson Beaver posting a 74 and Max Bowen a 75. Beaver was the best of West Virginia's individual players posting rounds of 75, 71 and 74 across three days to finish in a tie for 17th out of 333 players.
On Wednesday, Austin Willard led the way for a balanced George Washington effort, shooting an 85 to finish one shot better than teammate Anderson Goldman. The rest of the Patriots -- Nik Tomblin (89), Samuel Alderman (89) and Mario Palumbo (90) -- were just behind.
Finally, Preston Lawhon led the way for St. Marys with a round of 88.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.