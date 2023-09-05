ELIZABETH, W.Va. -- Hurricane standout golfer Savannah Hawkins shot a 2-under-par 70 to earn an individual title in Tuesday's WVSSAC High School Girls Invitational golf tournament at Mingo Bottom Golf Club.
Hawkins tallied four birdies and two birdies as she defeated runner-up Kerri-Anne Cook (even 72) to win the 87-girl event.
Hawkins, a senior who has competed in the event four times, won last year's invitational when she defeated 2021 champion Taylor Sargent of Cabell Midland.
"It was really a battle today," Hawkins said. "Me and Kerri-Anne, we've been playing together for so long now, and I knew it would come down to us two. We both played really solid, and it came down to a couple putts going in down the stretch. It was a really hot day, but I really enjoyed my pairing."
Hawkins has plenty of experience at Mingo Bottom, having played there four years.
"Me and my dad always go out and we made a little yardage book, and he drew out the course on a yardage book," Hawkins said. "I had a pretty good plan of what I was doing, and I was just trying to stick to that plan and play smart."
In third, Bridgeport's Audrey Kerr and Morgantown's Grace Yan tied with scores of 7-over 79.
George Washington's Scarlett Albertson was 8-over to earn fifth, while Winfield's Ruby Stutler was 13-over to tie with Morgantown's Kelly Kellogg for 10th.
Herbert Hoover's Chloe Painter earned 19th (23-over), Capital's Alexis Green tied for 20th with Fairmont Senior's Lanae Street (24-over), and Herbert Hoover's Bella Bowen placed 53rd (52-over).
In the 9-hole division, Bridgeport's Victoria Singzon was 11-over 47 for first place. Capita's Malia Dukes was 23-over 59 for sixth place. George Washington's Sarah Saffer was 26-over 63 for eighth place.
