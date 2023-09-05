The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ELIZABETH, W.Va. -- Hurricane standout golfer Savannah Hawkins shot a 2-under-par 70 to earn an individual title in Tuesday's WVSSAC High School Girls Invitational golf tournament at Mingo Bottom Golf Club. 

Hawkins tallied four birdies and two birdies as she defeated runner-up Kerri-Anne Cook (even 72) to win the 87-girl event.

