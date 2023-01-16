Shutouts in football, baseball, softball and soccer aren't unusual, but in basketball? That happened Thursday when Fort Frye's girls (11-3) defeated host Point Pleasant 37-0 in a Twin States League game. The Big Blacks fell to 1-12.
The past week was one of lopsided girls basketball scores. Symmes Valley led Green 45-0 at halftime and won 50-12. The Bobcats were without leading scorer Anna Knapp, who is out for the season with a knee injury. Ashland routed Fairview 72-12. River Valley beat Oak Hill 40-6. Portsmouth Notre Dame defeated Sciotoville East 54-6 after leading 46-2 at halftime. Earlier this month, Spring Mills pounded Hagerstown (Maryland) St. James 91-5.
The boys jumped into the fray, too, as Williamstown clobbered Parkersburg Catholic 104-18.
AMAZING STATS OF THE WEEK: Several basketball players scored their 1,000th career point in the last week, including Rock Hill's Hazley Matthews, Johnson Central's Ryan Rose and Waverly's Bailey Vulgamore. Webster County girls basketball standout Sydney Baird scored her 2,000th.
Coal Grove girls basketball coach Nick Miller won his 250th game. Fairview's girls basketball team committed 17 turnovers in the first quarter against Elliott County. Ironton's boys rallied from 16 points down midway through in the fourth quarter to beat Portsmouth 77-71 in overtime in a game that featured 45 fouls and 60 free throws.
Meadow Bridge coach Steve Taylor won his 300th girls basketball game. Fairland's girls basketball team leads the state of Ohio in scoring in all divisions at 71 points per game. Spring Valley's Allie Daniels scored 20 points and grabbed 22 rebounds in a 57-42 victory over Huntington High. Wellston's Cyan Ervin scored 46 points in the Rockets' victory over Vinton County to break a 12-year losing streak to the Vikings in boys basketball.
Former Fairland basketball star Emily Chapman leads the Horizon League in 3-point percentage at 46.3% (25 for 54). McKenzie Long, who attended schools in Ironton and Ashland before moving to Pickerington, Ohio, broke the 36-year-old University of Mississippi women's 300-meter dash record in 37.38 seconds.
Recruiting roundup
SIGNINGS: Cabell Midland golf all-stater Taylor Sargent (Marshall); Boyd County cross country runner Alexis Russell and Tug Valley softball player Kinna Justice (Alice Lloyd); Teays Valley Christian basketball players Kris Lin (West Virginia Wesleyan) and Deacon Moles (Boyce).
COMMITMENTS: Huntington High linebacker Gavin Adkins (Thomas More); Gallia Academy offensive tackle Isaac Clary (Marshall); former Cabell Midland and Marshall safety Jadyn Johnson (Lindenwood); Russell softball star Lili Smith (James Madison);
Ironton wide receiver Aiden Young (Eastern Kentucky); Cabell Midland quarterback Ryan Wolfe (West Virginia, preferred walk-on); Spring Valley defensive back Kyrell Lewis (Spring Valley); Ashland lineman Ian Justice (Georgetown College); Greenup County offensive lineman Jackson Gullett (Waynesburg).
OFFERS: Hurricane running back Jeremiah Riffle (Colgate) and lineman Aaron Tate, and Winfield lineman Caden Beam, (Glenville State); George Washington offensive lineman Isaiah Ayers (Concord); Pikeville girls basketball all-stater Trinity Rowe (East Tennessee State); Rock Hill defensive back Chanz Pancake (Finlandia) and runner Brayden Adams (Muskingum);
Russell girls basketball star Shaelyn Steele (Cincinnati); Portsmouth West running back Ryan Sissel (West Virginia State); Northwest offensive lineman Alex Baer (Wittenberg).
VISITS: Fairland girls basketball stars Bree Allen (Tiffin) and Kamryn Barnitz (Walsh); Cabell Midland running back Curtis Jones (Miami-Ohio); George Washington running back/wide receiver Keegan Sack (Washington).
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Ironton football players Trevor Carter, Amari Felder and Jaquez Keyes were selected to play in the Ohio North-South all-star football game April 29 in Massillon. Coal Grove running back Chase Hall was named to the MaxPreps small-school All-American second team.
Independence running back Judah Price was named the Gatorade high school football player of the year in West Virginia. Shady Spring's Meg Williams won the honor in volleyball. Dave Chapman resigned as football coach at Magnolia. Ironton is seeking football opponents for 2024. Contact coach Trevon Pendleton at (740) 532-3911 if interested.
Jefferson baseball coach John Lowery was inducted into the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Keith Taylor is the new football coach at Princeton High. Ironton St. Joe is seeking a volleyball coach. Call Flyers athletic director Greg Bryant at (740) 479-1713 for more information.
Former Huntington High linebacker Brocton Blair was named a NCAA Division II honorable-mention All-American. Jason Clark, who led Raceland volleyball to two 16th Region Tournament titles, is the new volleyball coach at Johnson Central.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.