Shutouts in football, baseball, softball and soccer aren't unusual, but in basketball? That happened Thursday when Fort Frye's girls (11-3) defeated host Point Pleasant 37-0 in a Twin States League game. The Big Blacks fell to 1-12.

The past week was one of lopsided girls basketball scores. Symmes Valley led Green 45-0 at halftime and won 50-12. The Bobcats were without leading scorer Anna Knapp, who is out for the season with a knee injury. Ashland routed Fairview 72-12. River Valley beat Oak Hill 40-6. Portsmouth Notre Dame defeated Sciotoville East 54-6 after leading 46-2 at halftime. Earlier this month, Spring Mills pounded Hagerstown (Maryland) St. James 91-5.

