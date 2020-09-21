ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The homecoming queen wore a tiara and shoulder pads.
No, this isn’t the 1980s and they weren’t those kinds of shoulder pads. They were of the football variety and Fairland’s Emma Marshall sported them at halftime as she walked across the Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium field with her school’s basketball and soccer star Jacob Polcyn at halftime of the Dragons’ game with South Point on Friday night.
Marshall, Fairland’s kicker, also was voted homecoming queen, adding to her lengthy list of duties. One of the Tri-State’s premier athletes, Marshall also runs cross country and plays basketball and golf.
“I won’t have time,” Marshall said of whether she’d try to join her football teammates for halftime instructions.
The senior didn’t need much of a talk at intermission as the Dragons led 21-0 and went on to win 47-7 to improve to 4-0. Marshall kicked four extra points.
STREAKS BROKEN: Spring Valley football snapped Martinsburg’s 57-game winning streak — the second longest in the nation — Friday with a 22-20 victory over the four-time defending state champion Bulldogs.
The Timberwolves also ended Martinsburg’s streak of 65 consecutive home wins over in-state teams. The Bulldogs hadn’t lost at home since 2007.
Waverly broke Wheelersburg’s 28-game string of Southern Ohio Conference triumphs with a 36-35 home victory on Friday.
GAME CHANGES: Huntington High has scheduled a game at Parkersburg at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Summers County goes to Ravenswood on Friday.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: West Virginia State softball landed quite the haul of commitments this week, as Coal Grove’s Addi Dillow and Kaleigh Murphy joined Raceland’s Hannah Wilson in pledging to sign with the Yellow Jackets.
Wayne girls basketball star Alana Eves received a scholarship offer from Capital University. Lincoln County boys basketball standout John Blankenship visited and picked up an offer from Waynesburg. Fairmont State offered Cabell Midland running back Jaydyn Johnson and Huntington High defensive back Devin Jackson.
South Charleston defensive end Zeiqui Lawton was offered by Coastal Carolina. Boyd County softball players Megan Castle (Alice Lloyd College) and Kyli Peterman (Kentucky Christian) committed. Agnes Scott College offered Spring Valley girls basketball player Sydney Meredith.
Poca running back Toby Payne was offered by Central Michigan. Huntington High tight end Eli Archer received an offer from Concord. George Washington kicker Michael Hughes committed to Appalachian State.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: River Valley and South Gallia have opted out of the Ohio playoffs.
Pikeville defeated Belfry 20-14 Friday, giving the Panthers consecutive wins of the Pirates from the first time since 2000. Pikeville is looking for football opponents for this Friday or Saturday, as well as Oct. 23 or 24 and Oct. 30 or 31.
On Friday, Blake Hartman became Musselman’s all-time leading rusher.
Minford won the Southern Ohio Conference Division I golf championship. Wheelersburg took the Division II title. Minford’s Dylan Osbourne was the overall medalist.