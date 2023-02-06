The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20221216_hds_fairland
Buy Now

Fairland’s Addison Godby (3), left, puts up a shot over Chesapeake’s Abby Isaacs (11) as the Fairland High School girl’s basketball team takes on Chesapeake on Thursday in Rome Township.

 Photos by Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

Fairland freshman girls basketball player Addison Godby was selected to play in the United World Games June 18-27 in Austria.

The largest youth sports tournament in Europe, the games feature more than 12,000 atheltes in 15 sports from 40 countries. Godby, a 5-foot-11, guard/forward/center, said she is excited for the international competition. 

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you