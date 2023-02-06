Fairland freshman girls basketball player Addison Godby was selected to play in the United World Games June 18-27 in Austria.
The largest youth sports tournament in Europe, the games feature more than 12,000 atheltes in 15 sports from 40 countries. Godby, a 5-foot-11, guard/forward/center, said she is excited for the international competition.
"It will allow me to learn more about the world, meet new friends, and gain a cultural education that will last a lifetime," she said.
Godby is raising $5,000 for a potion of her team's expenses. To donate, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/usa-womens-basketball-united-world-games/donate.
Godby averages 7.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 3.0 assists per game for the Dragons (21-0) and ranked third in Ohio Division II. She is one of the more-highly regarded freshmen on Ohio.
Recruiting roundup
SIGNINGS: South Point offensive lineman Maurice Long (Garden City Community College); Winfield long snapper Logan Howell (Marshall); Hurricane linebacker Montrell Dean (Purdue); defensive back Bryson Murrell (West Virginia State) and linebacker Lucas Rippetoe (Glenville State);
Huntington High quarterback Gavin Lochow (Dayton); linebacker Gavin Adkins (Thomas More) and defensive end Donovan Garrett (University of Charleston); Ironton linebacker Lincoln Barnes (Marshall), quarterback Tayden Carpenter (Alderson Broaddus), safety Amari Felder (Eastern Kentucky) and wide receiver C.J. Martin (Army);
Gallia Academy offensive lineman Isaac Clary (Marshall); Cabell Midland running back Zaky Roberts (Fairmont State); Coal Grove linebacker Chase Hall (Ohio) and softball player Hordyn Dale (Alice Lloyd); Wayne tight end Nathan Hammer (Bethany); Ashland linebacker Landon Himes (Cumberlands); Raceland football center Andrew Burke (Georgetown).
COMMITMENTS: Cabell Midland quarterback Ryan Wolfe (West Virginia); Ironton defensive end Deangelo Weekly and Ashland defensive end D.J. Shelton (Kentucky Christian); Northwest offensive lineman Alex Baer and Boyd County kicker Cole Thompson and defensive end Josh Thornton (Georgetown College); Boyd County running back Malichi Wheeler (Cumberlands); Portsmouth West linebacker Ryan Sissel (Marshall).
OFFERS: Huntington High offensive lineman Robby Martin and George Washington quarterback Abe Fenwick (Old Dominion); Ironton lineman Kaden Cleary (Denison); Portsmouth wide receiver Reade Pendleton (Marietta).
VISITS: Fairview defensive back Jeremy Harper and tight end Cameron Harper (Union); former Capital quarterback JacQai Long of Akron Hoban (West Virginia).
AMAZING STATS OF THE WEEK: Chesapeake Middle School basketball player Maddox Kazee scored 42 points vs. Gallia Academy to finish with a program season-record 398 points and career mark of 710. Fairview beat Lawrence County 74-70 for its first boys basketball victory over the Bulldogs since 2010 and the Eagles' first in Louisa since 1997.
Buffalo's Ian Thompson set a boys basketball program record for assists, with 460. Ravenswood played at Poca in boys basketball last week and the Red Devils' Mick Price and Dots' Allen Osborne had combined for 1,444 career coaching victories. Former Ashland girls basketball star Mykasa Robinson of Louisville is the only player in the country to have 12 assists and zero turnovers in a game.
Pikeville's girls basketball team won at least 20 games for the seventh consecutive season. Buffalo's Caleb Nutter scored 45 point and grabbed 11 rebounds in an 81-55 win over Huntington St. Joe. In the same game, the Bisons' Ian Thompson made a triple-double of 18 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.
Ashland basketball standout Ella Sellars scored her 1,000th point, as did Ripley's Luke Johnson. Russell girls basketball coach Mandy Layne won her 300th game.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Two former Cabell Midland football stars -- J.J. Roberts from Wake Forest to Marshall, and Jaydyn Johnson from Marshall to Lindenwood -- made their transfers official.
Former Lawrence County baseball star Jackson Feltner of Morehead State University was named the Ohio Valley Conference preseason player of the year. South Gallia's girls basketball team won the Tri-Valley Conference co-championship. Fairland's girls and South Point's boys won Ohio Valley Conference basketball championships. South Gallia's Macie Sanders is out for the season with a knee injury.