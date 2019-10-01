If the halfway point of the 2019 high school football season reveals anything it’s that the second half should be a great deal of fun.
A few observations from the first half:
The best team in the Tri-State appears to be Cabell Midland (5-0), which owns impressive victories over Spring Valley and Capital. Coach Luke Salmons refers to his team as “tough” and the Knights have lived up to that, rallying late for victories over Hurricane and Capital in games where three quarters of the starting backfield was out with injuries.
On a given night, Ironton, Ashland or Spring Valley could lay claim to the area’s best team.
Ironton linebacker Reid Carrico is a Big Ten-caliber linebacker. The Ohio State commit is a must-see player on defense. Carrico’s speed, lateral movement and toughness is impressive. Add in Gallia Academy running back James Armstrong and Portsmouth tailback Talyn Parker, and the Ohio Valley Conference might have three players who wind up playing for Big Ten programs.
Spring Valley offensive lineman Wyatt Milum is a star in his own right and might be making more of a name for himself on defense, as he’s been all but unblockable.
Fairland quarterback Max Ward faced maybe the most difficult job in the area in replacing first-team all Tri-State quarterback Joel Lambiotte, who plays at Marshall University. Ward has performed well under the tutelage of head coach Melvin Cunningham and quarterbacks coach Michael Jackson.
Chesapeake’s offense is even more impressive than many thought it would be. South Point has improved dramatically under coach James Gifford, despite a 1-4 record. Tolsia is the surprise of Class A and likely will be No. 2 in the WVSSAC ratings Tuesday afternoon.
CONDOLENCES: Prayers requested for the family and friends of longtime The Herald-Dispatch sports editor Rock McCann, who wife Nancy died last week, and Boyd County assistant basketball coach Bobby Sparks, who passed away last week.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Chapmanville boys basketball star Obinna Anochili-Killen committed to Marshall University. … Fairland girls basketball standout Harlie Lyons committed to play at Bluefield State College. … Cabell Midland softball star Rielly Lucas committed to Marshall. … Wheelersburg quarterback/wide receiver/running back Makya Matthews visited the University of Akron last week. …
Hunter Eplin, who starred last season with Huntington St. Joe’s baseball team, committed to play at West Virginia Wesleyan College. … Spring Valley baseball standout Tyrus Baumgardner committed to West Virginia State University. … Jackson basketball player Caleb Wallis signed with the University of Rio Grande. … Gallia Academy running back James Armstrong visited Ohio State University last week. …
Spring Valley offensive lineman Wyatt Milum visited Clemson University. … Huntington High basketball standout Torin Lochow picked up an offer from Marietta College. … Huntington Prep basketball star Jaemyn Brakefield picked up an offer from national champion University of Virginia. His teammate, Zach Loveday, formerly of Gallia Academy, committed to Baylor University. … South Charleston defensive end Zeiqui Lawton was offered by Liberty University.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Fairland golfer Hanna Shrout won medalist honors at the sectional golf tournament in Jackson last week. She won the title on her 18th birthday. … Fairland’s boys golf team won a Division II sectional championship last week, its first since 1999. Clayton Thomas shot 75 to take medalist honors. …
Huntington High won the Class AAA, Region IV golf tournament. Tanner Dorsey shot 72 to take medalist honors. … Former Cabell Midland defensive end Reese Donahue of West Virginia University is a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, known unofficially as the academic Heisman. … Former Spring Valley football star Cody Stanley was named West Virginia State University’s male athlete of the week last week. …
Greenup County quarterback Eli Sammons, committed to Marshall University, became Northeastern Kentucky’s all-time leading passer last week in a victory over Portsmouth Notre Dame. … Former softball stars Megan Hensley of Ashland and Taylor Wheeler of Boyd County are 2020 inductees in to the Kentucky Softball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.