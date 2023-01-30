The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

If you’re tired of the circus that pro and major college sports have become, check out the high schools and see some amazing performances such as these from the last week:

Spring Valley sophomore Allie Daniels and Greenup County senior Emily Maynard each grabbed her 500th career rebound. Ironton St. Joe’s Kai Coleman recorded his 500th assist. Basketball players to score their 1,000th points were South Point junior Caleb Lovely, Rock Hill’s Hadyn Bailey, Fairview’s Tanner Johnson and Greenup County’s Rachel Bush.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

