If you’re tired of the circus that pro and major college sports have become, check out the high schools and see some amazing performances such as these from the last week:
Spring Valley sophomore Allie Daniels and Greenup County senior Emily Maynard each grabbed her 500th career rebound. Ironton St. Joe’s Kai Coleman recorded his 500th assist. Basketball players to score their 1,000th points were South Point junior Caleb Lovely, Rock Hill’s Hadyn Bailey, Fairview’s Tanner Johnson and Greenup County’s Rachel Bush.
Cabell Midland’s girls basketball star Jayda Allie turned in a triple-double of 12 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a 54-33 victory over Hurricane.
Rock Hill boys player Brayden Adams performed a similar feat with 13 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a 73-48 win over Coal Grove.
Boyd County’s Jacob Spurlock made 10 3-pointers vs. Johnson Central to break the program record of eight set by Tyler Zornes against East Carter in 1999. Portsmouth defeated Fairland 80-69 in boys basketball to break a 16-game losing streak to the Dragons. South Point boys basketball coach Travis Wise won his 100th game. Cabell Midland wrestler Seth Holt won his 100th match.
New Boston overcame an 18-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat Symmes Valley 51-41. The Tigers scored 13 points in the final 1:10. Portsmouth Notre Dame won its ninth consecutive Southern Ohio Conference Division I girls basketball title. The Titans have won 117 consecutive SOC games.
Recruiting roundup
COMMITMENTS: Spring Valley lineman Trey Wahl (Bethany); defensive ends Donovan Garrett of Huntington High and Mari Lawton of South Charleston and linebacker Bryce Davis of Logan (University of Charleston); Coal Grove linebacker Chase Hall (Ohio, preferred walk-on);
Fairland safety Steeler Leep (Gannon); Hurricane linebacker Lucas Rippetoe and Winfield lineman Caden Beam (Glenville State); Hurricane wide receiver Bryson Murrell (West Virginia State); Boyd County softball star McKenna Mulhearn (Kentucky Christian).
OFFERS: Huntington High offensive lineman Robby Martin (South Florida), wide receiver Wayne Harris (Miami-Ohio) and kicker Jonny Aya-Ay (Akron); Fairland linebacker Zion Martin (Marietta) and basketball standout Bree Allen (Tiffin); Cabell Midland lineman Michael Lunsford (Akron, Jacksonville State) and running back Curtis Jones (Toledo);
Ironton quarterback Tayden Carpenter (Alderson Broaddus, Georgetown College) and Martin (Navy); Spring Valley basketball star Tate Adkins (Spoon River College); Hurricane linebacker Mondrell Dean (Purdue), tackle D’Ron Parks and wide receivers Tyshawn Dues and Laron Dues (Miami-Ohio), and lineman Aaron Tate (West Virginia State); Dean and Parks (Toledo);
VISITS: Wright (WVU); Martin (Army); Spring Valley wide receiver Tate Adkins (Marshall); South Point lineman Xavier Haney (Waynesburg) and kicker Braylon Balera (Wilmington); Huntington High running back Zah Jackson and George Washington quarterback Abe Fenwick (West Virginia);
Hurricane running back Jeremiah Riffle (Colgate), Ironton tight end Bailey Thacker, linebacker Aris Pittman and lineman Noah Patterson (Miami-Ohio).
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: South Point’s boys clinched the Ohio Valley Conference basketball championship. Former Chesapeake football coach Andy Clark is the new coach at Fairfield Union. Morgantown’s Irene Riggs was named the Gatorade girls cross country runner of the year.
Harlee Estep is the new track coach at Ashland. Boyd County girls basketball standout Audrey Biggs returned to the court this week after undergoing knee surgery in the offseason. Former Poca basketball star Luke Frampton of Western Kentucky is out for the season with a torn knee ligament.
Rock Hill’s boys won at least a share of the Ohio Valley Conference eighth-grade boys championship. Former Boyd County star Savannah Wheeler was named Conference USA women’s basketball player of the week.
Portsmouth West won its first SOC Division II girls basketball championship. Green’s won the SOC Division II boys basketball title. Mingo Central hired former Belfry and University of Kentucky star David Jones as football coach. Former Richwood coach Michael McKinney is the new baseball coach at Woodrow Wilson.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
