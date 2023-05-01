The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

When Huntington High lost 29-28 at Spring Valley in the 2022 football season opener, some wrote off the Highlanders’ chances of returning to the Class AAA state championship game.

Not only did HHS make it back, it won, beating Parkersburg South 28-3.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

