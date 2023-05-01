When Huntington High lost 29-28 at Spring Valley in the 2022 football season opener, some wrote off the Highlanders’ chances of returning to the Class AAA state championship game.
Not only did HHS make it back, it won, beating Parkersburg South 28-3.
Sunday, the Highlanders celebrated by receiving championship hardware. Coach Billy Seals handed out 72 rings to players, coaches and support personnel. Seals said the loss to the Timberwolves provided motivation.
“These guys were in the locker room and there was no screaming or yelling or blaming each other,” Seals said. “They just knew they made mistakes and were determined to not make those mistakes again.”
Seals said that attitude carried over to the state championship game at Wheeling Island Stadium.
“When we returned to Wheeling, we had the team meal on Friday night,” Seals said. “Afterward, the players turned in their cell phones and it was all business. When they came down the stairs at the hotel Saturday morning, I knew there was no way we were going to lose.”
YOU’RE GROUNDED: Portsmouth West softball star Sydney McDermott hit a three-run home run last week against Wheelersburg, but wasn’t entirely happy about it. McDermott’s smash broke the windshield of her grandmother’s car.
Recruiting Roundup
SIGNINGS: Chesapeake linebacker Marcus Burnside (Otterbein), Spring Valley baseball and football star Cam Bailey (Bethany), Wheelersburg soccer player Annie Coriell (Shawnee State), Portsmouth Notre Dame track thrower Kat Ball (Mount St. Joseph), Robert C. Byrd basketball player Avery Childers (Massachusetts).
COMMITMENTS: Spring Valley baseball all-stater Branson McCloud (Marshall), Huntington High soccer standout Andrew Brewster (Queens), Ashland basketball standout Rheyce Deboard (Kentucky Christian), Fairland linebacker Zion Martin (Hocking), Poca hurdler Bella Skeens (Glenville State), Boyd County pitcher/first baseman Peyton Jackson (Morehead State).
OFFERS: Hurricane lineman Da’Ron Parks (North Carolina State), Boyd County basketball player Jasmine Jordan (Union), George Washington girls basketball star Zaniah Zellous (Boston College, Toledo), Former Capital and current Akron Hoban quarterback JacQai Long (Massachusetts),
Ironton boys basketball player Shaun Terry (Kentucky Christian), Portsmouth girls basketball player Sienna Allen (Toledo), Pikeville girls basketball guard Trinity Rowe (Central Arkansas, Wofford).
VISITS: Hurricane wide receiver Landon Taylor and lineman Darion Davis, and Greenup County defensive end Conner Taylor and quarterback Drew Boggs (Eastern Kentucky), Ironton defensive tackle Noah Patterson (West Virginia).
AMAZING STATS OF THE WEEK: Fairland won its first Ohio Valley Conference softball championship since 2006. Wheelersburg’s softball team overcame an 8-0 deficit to beat Louisville Male. The Pirates scored all 10 runs with two outs in a six-run victory over Portsmouth West.
Ironton beat Chesapeake 14-0 in baseball despite having just three hits. The Tigers took advantage of seven hit batters and six walks. Spring Valley sophomore softball third baseman Sydney Turner smacked her 100th hit in 178 career at-bats.
Green freshman Jon Knapp leads Ohio Division IV with 81 strikeouts in 34 innings. Portsmouth Clay won its 11th Southern Ohio Conference tennis championship since 2005. Ashland broke an 11-game baseball losing streak to Boyd County. Portsmouth Notre Dame beat Green 23-0 in softball.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Former Ironton basketball star Samantha LaFon transferred to Appalachian State from Marshall. Fairland girls basketball player Tomi Hinkle was named most valuable player of the Ohio North-South all-star game. Cabell Midland won the Mountain State Athletic Conference softball tournament title.
The Chicago Bears selected former Huntington High tackle Darnell Wright in the first round of the NFL Draft. The Jacksonville Jaguars took former Parkersburg tight end Brenton Strange in the second round. Former Fairland football coach Melvin Cunningham is the new bench boss at Murray (Kentucky).
Former Boyd County basketball star Savannah Wheeler of Middle Tennessee State was named a an honorable-mention mid-major All-American. Former Logan basketball standout Shayna Gore was hired as an assistant at Western Carolina University.
Former Wheelersburg basketball all-stater Tanner Holden of Ohio State and Portsmouth wide receiver Dariyonne Bryant of the University of Charleston entered the transfer portal. Chase Hiles, a basketball official from Portsmouth, was voted into the Ohio High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame.
Former Chapmanville basketball player Andrew Shull was named the Pitt-Johnstown male athlete of the year. St. Albans boys basketball coach Dana Womack resigned. Wahama softball won the Little Kanawha Conference title.