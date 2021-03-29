Many of the big-name college football programs that made offers to Ironton High School star Reid Carrico, now a linebacker at Ohio State, are doing the same with Fighting Tigers running back Trevor Carter.
Carter, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound rising junior running back, picked up offers this week from Kentucky, Michigan State, Virginia Tech and Michigan.
A four-star prospect according to several recruiting services, Carter is ranked as the 75th best in the nation in the Class of 2023 and the No. 2 prospect in Ohio. He also owns offers from Akron, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Miami (Ohio), Pittsburgh, Toledo and West Virginia.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Former Huntington St. Joe girls basketball star Paige Shy transferred from Marshall to Youngstown State.
Ashland softball standout Kenzie Robinson signed with Berea College. Her teammate Lauren Spears signed with the University of the Cumberlands. Wheelersburg safety Gage Adkins signed with the University of Pikeville. Independence running back Atticus Goodson received a scholarship offer from Marshall.
Florida A&M offered South Charleston defensive end Mari Lawton. West Virginia University offered Belfry 7-foot-3 basketball center Bol Kuir.
AMAZING STATS OF THE WEEK: Emily Suddreth of Independence High School girls basketball scored 12 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked 18 shots in a 39-28 win over Meadow Bridge.
Tolsia’s Julie Boone scored her 500th career point and pulled down her 500th rebound in the same game, a 60-47 triumph over Riverview. Jackson baseball player Holden Blankenship hit four triples against Gallia Academy. South Charleston girls basketball player Maliha Witten and Logan’s Peyton Ilderton each scored her 1,000th point last week.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Greenup County’s Rachel Bush finished first in Kentucky in free throw percentage, making 69 of 73 foul shots (94 percent).
Raceland boys basketball coach Bob Trimble is retiring. Zada Porter, daughter of former The Herald-Dispatch sportswriter George Porter, was named first-team all-state in Class AAA in Virginia. She has signed with Appalachian State.
Former Fairland girls basketball star Emily Chapman was named a National Christian College Athletic Association second-team All-American. Former South Webster boys basketball star Shiloh Blevins was named an NAIA honorable-mention All-American.
Former Coal Grove softball star Kasey Murphy pitched a shutout for West Virginia State in the Yellow Jackets’ 3-0 victory over West Liberty. Ashland’s boys basketball team has won three straight Kentucky 16th Region championships.
Former Chapmanville football coach Lee Jones died last week. A trio of former local high school soccer stars scored Sunday in Marshall’s 7-1 victory over West Virginia Tech: Abi Hugh of Huntington St. Joe turned in a hat trick, Canaan Booton of Spring Valley scored twice, and Sophie Aya-ay of Huntington High once.