Here is hoping the West Virginia High School North-South Boys All-Star Basketball game is played.
The contest, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. June 12 at the South Charleston Community Center, always features a wealth of talent, but this year it particularly is loaded. If COVID-19 restrictions don’t lead to the cancellation of the game, fans could be in for a treat of talented athletes in a variety of sports.
The South squad features Marshall signees Obinna Anochili-Killen, a 6-9 forward from Chapmanville, David Early, a 6-4 guard from Logan, and C.J. Meredith, a 6-6 guard from Spring Valley.
Also representing the South is Huntington High guard Torin Lochow, who signed with Marietta; Chapmanville guard Andrew Shull, who signed with Rio Grande; Hurricane’s Austin Dearing, who signed to play baseball at Marshall; Drew Hatfield, a Glenville State football signeee from Mingo Central; Glenville State signee Luke LeRose of Shady Spring; West Virginia University football recruit Sean Martin of Bluefield; and Quesean Sutton of South Charleston, Rodney Toler of St. Albans, Elijah Edwards of Greater Beckley Christian, Ion Hamilton of Scott, and Tommy Williams of Shady Spring.
The North also fields a talented roster led by state player of the year Kaden Matheny, a Bowling Green State recruit from University, and his teammate and New Hampshire signee K.J. McClurg.
Also on the North roster is Coltin Barr of Clay-Battelle; Marshall baseball signee Patrick Copen of Parkersburg Catholic; Sheldon Everhart of Hedgesville; Frankfort’s Jansen Knotts, who signed with Waynesburg; Teddy Marshall of Martinsburg; state soccer player of the year Khori Miles of Robert C. Byrd; Marietta signees Gunner Murphy of North Marion and Malaki Sylvia of Parkersburg South; and Sam Potts of Parkersburg.
CONDOLENCES: Prayers are requested for the friends and family of former Portsmouth High School boys basketball coach Joe Suboticki, who died April 24.
Suboticki led the Trojans to a 94-11 record and the 1988 state championship.
Prayers also are requested for the family and family of former South Charleston High School and Marshall University defensive lineman Blake Brooks, who died Friday. Brooks was the 2009 Hunt Award winner.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Coal Grove cross country and track standout Sarah Cecil signed with Alice Lloyd College. Tolsia girls basketball player Julie Boone received an offer from WVU Tech. Boyd County girls basketball star Harley Paynter, originally committed to Morehead State, re-opened her recruitment.
Spring Valley football multi-position standout Zane Porter committed to Marshall. Winfield girls basketball star Z.Z. Russell committed to West Virginia State. South Point football standout Grant Gifford accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Youngstown State. Ironton girls basketball star Samantha LaFon committed to Marshall.
Gallia Academy offensive lineman Riley Starnes committed to the University of Toledo. Rock Hill track and cross country star Eli Baker committed to the University of Kentucky. George Washington basketball guard Gus Eddy committed to Glenville State. Huntington High defensive back/running back/receiver Devin Jackson received an offer from Morehead State.
South Charleston defensive end Zeiqui Lawton narrowed his choices of colleges to Boise State, Cincinnati, Illinois, Oregon and West Virginia. Wayne girls basketball player Alana Eves was offered by WVU Tech. Greenup County shot put and discus thrower Lauren Hannah committed to Kentucky Christian.
Cabell Midland linebacker Tierden Berry picked up an offer from Glenville State. Paintsville basketball player Nick Keeton committed to Midway. Ball State offered Johnson Central linebacker Dylan Preston. Poca boys basketball standout Isaac McKneely received an offer from Virginia Tech.l
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Portsmouth West didn’t renew the contract of boys basketball coach Bill Hafer, who went 22-46 in three seasons.
The top boys and girls rebounders in Kentucky this season were from local high schools. Greenup County’s Rodrell Dryden averaged 15.3 points per game. Belfry’s Katie Ball grabbed 14.4 boards per contest. Weir hired Frank Sisinni as head football coach.
Fortress Obetz, home of the former Columbus Motor Speedway, will serve as host of the Ohio high school cross country meet next season. Former Russell High School tennis star Kiersten Hensley of West Virginia State was named an Intercollegiate Tennis Association Division II All-American.
South Point girls basketball players Emilee Carey and Maddie Khounlavong were named academic All-Ohio. Former Chesapeake basketball standout Nick Karle is the new girls basketball coach at Rose Hill Christian.