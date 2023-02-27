When James Naismith hung a peach basket in 1891, inventing the game of basketball, Louis Peake was there and called the first technical foul.
Well, not really. Peake has been around a while, though, as evidenced by officiating his 2,000th varsity basketball game Tuesday at Tug Valley.
A member of several Halls of Fame, Peake said two basketball games he worked stand out above the rest. The first was played Jan. 10, 1988, when Marshall defeated Kentucky 58-57 in the first women’s college game in West Virginia to be televised. The Thundering Herd scored with 2 seconds to play to win it.
“(Kentucky) coach Sharon Fanning chased me and the other official off the court demanding to know why they were not granted a timeout,” Peake said. “We had discussed this during the last timeout before Marshall scored and no player from UK requested a timeout to either one of us.”
The second game took place Feb. 20, 1997, when St. Albans played Woodrow Wilson in a boys high school contest. The game featured several players who went on to play major college ball and even in the NBA and NFL. Among them were Jamal Bradley (South Carolina), Tamar Slay (Marshall and the NBA), Brett Nelson (Florida) and Jason Rader (Marshall, Georgia and the NFL). The game also featured legendary coaches Tex Williams and Dave Barksdale. St. Albans won 86-85.
AMAZING STATS OF THE WEEK: Sugar Creek boys basketball standout Samuel Wheeler scored 17 points and grabbed a program-record 24 rebounds in an 82-46 victory over Hillsboro Christian.
Tolsia girls basketball standout Kerigan Salmons and Lawrence County's Sophie Adkins each scored her 1,000th point. Fairland's girls basketball team made 14 3-pointers in a 61-23 victory over Circleville. Russell's girls have won 60 consecutive Kentucky 63rd District basketball games.
Rock Hill's boys basketball team won its first postseason game since 2012, beating Wellston 49-22, and first sectional title since 2000. Lewis County's (Kentucky) girls set a program record with their 22nd victory. Pikeville High's Trinity Rowe set a girls program record for 3-pointers in a season, with 99.
Portsmouth West won its first girls basketball district title Saturday when it edged Portsmouth 51-47. Ripley's boys basketball team set a program for wins, with 20. Rock Hill's girls won their first sectional championship since 1997.
CENTRAL CATHOLIC SANCTIONED: Toledo Central Catholic (20-2), the third-ranked team in Ohio Division II girls basketball, has been stricken from tournament play by the Ohio High School Athletic Association for violating bylaws covering recruiting.
Coach Ericka Haney and an assistant coach also were suspended and the program will be required to conduct a recruiting seminar and was fined $2,500. This is the third violation of impermissible contact rules for the Central Catholic program since October. The first resulted in Haney being suspended for four games.
Recruiting roundup
SIGNINGS: Huntington High lineman Tyrus Mayo; Cabell Midland track standout Isaiah Hagley (Pikeville); Fairland offensive lineman Steven Rhodes (Marietta) and volleyball star Kalei NGumire (Tiffin); Russell cross country star Stevie McSorley (Midway);
Gallia County track performer Chanee Cremeens (Rio Grande); Ashland offensive lineman Ian Justice and Boyd County kicker Cole Thompson (Georgetown College); Lawrence County volleyball player T.K. Ellis (Alice Lloyd).
COMMITMENTS: Cabell Midland swimmer Kat Smith (Fairmont State); SPring Valley quarterback Dalton Fouch (Alderson Broaddus).
OFFERS: Spring Valley football player Cam Bailey (Bethany, Muskingum); Wheelersburg running back Eric Lattimore (Marietta); Wayne girls basketball standout Laneigh Brooks (West Virginia State); former Capital quarterback JacQai Long of Akron Hoban (Montana State);
Sugar Creek Christian girls basketball star Chloe Long (Kentucky Christian); Hurricane offensive lineman Christian Kelley (Muskingum); Cabell Midland offensive lineman Michael Lunsford (Kent State) and running back Curtis Jones (Eastern Kentucky); South Point kicker Braylon Balandra (Otterbein).
VISITS: Ashland basketball star Zander Carter (Dayton, Liberty); Bailey (Wittenberg).
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Ironton hired Jimmy Williams as baseball coach, promoted Trevon Pendleton to full-time athletic director and voted to add boys and girls soccer teams. South Gallia's Cory Small was named Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division coach of the year.
Fairland girls basketball guard Tomi Hinkle was named the MaxPreps player of the week in Ohio on Friday. Green girls basketball star Anna Knapp received a $1,000 scholarship from the Portsmouth Basketball Officials Chapter. Covington Holmes' girls basketball team dropped out of postseason play, forfeiting its 35th District game with Holy Cross, because injuries left it without enough players.
Veteran Kanawha Valley baseball coach Glenn Wilson died. Green's Levi Sampson was named Southern Ohio Conference Division I player of the year and the Bobcats' J.D. King coach of the year. Former Ashland basketball star Colin Porter of Liberty was named to the Atlantic Sun Conference all-freshman team.
Jacob Wells resigned as boys basketball coach at Ironton St. Joe. Ceredo-Kenova's boys won the Wayne County middle school basketball championship. Gene Collins retired as Portsmuith's boys basketball coach after 14 seasons and a 201-130 record.