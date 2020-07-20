Emily Sizemore essentially was stamped “return to sender” and she said she couldn’t be happier.
A trip to the post office led Sizemore, the former Emily Queen, to a return to her alma mater, Rose Hill Christian, as an assistant girls basketball coach. Few bring Sizemore’s resume. She starred at Middle Tennessee State University after an all-state career at Rose Hill, where a banner on the wall of the gym commemorates her accomplishments of 2,907 points and 1,513 rebounds.
“I ran into a mutual friend at the post office and found out Rose Hill had a new coach (Nick Karle) and he asked if I’d be interested in helping out,” Sizemore said. “He put me in touch with coach Karle. I’ve really enjoy it. Once you get to know the girls and see what they’re capable of, you want to pull that out of them. I know there’s a lot in them that they don’t even know. I really feel it’s our job to bring that out in them. Sometimes that isn’t as well received as you want, but once it clicks and they see it, then it’s a different player.”
Runner-up for Kentucky Miss Basketball as a senior, Sizemore went on to be named All-Sun Belt Conference in college. She said entering the Rose Hill Christian gym and coaching the Royals, though, rivals those accomplishments.
“It’s really special,” Sizemore said. “It’s awesome to walk in, especially with my daughter (Harper, 2 1/2). This is where I played for so many years. My name is on the wall. It’s very special to be a part of what I think is going to be a special season for these girls. (Nick and Natalie Karle) bring a lot of passion and knowledge of the game. Just having the ability to help, I’m very privileged and excited.”
Rose Hill Christian features no one with the talent that Sizemore possessed as a high schooler, but she said she likes what she sees.
“It’s really fun from a coaching standpoint to teach, then see them grasp it, progress and get better and do what you have taught them instead of going in where you have a bunch of know-it-alls who buck the system,” Sizemore said. “The girls have been very receptive. A lot of the stuff I’m bringing is what I learned at the collegiate level that I didn’t know in high school. To teach them what I learned at the Division I level is pretty neat. It’s exciting and encouraging.”
CONDOLENCES: Prayers are requested for the family of former Poca basketball standout Jason Cuffee, 27.
The former Wright State University player died Monday morning after suffering an apparent medical emergency.
“I looked up to this man so much,” current Poca star Isaac McKneely said of Cuffee. “I took basketball so seriously at a young age because I wanted to be just like Jason Cuffee. I used to love watching him play, and also pretending I was him on my hoop in my back yard. This just breaks my heart.”
Also asking prayers for the family and friends of Don Lewis, a longtime coach in Scioto County. The former New Boston soccer coach died last week.
Condolences to the family and friends of former Kyger Creek football star Dan Polcyn, a member of Marshall’s Young Thundering Herd. Polcyn, 68, died last week.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: George Washington girls basketball star Kalissa Lacy received a scholarship offer from Morehead State. Her classmate, kicker/punter Michael Hughes, was offered by Marshall.
Huntington-Ross girls basketball player Allison Basye picked up an offer from Kent State.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Wayne will entertain St. Marys Sept. 11 in a football game not originally scheduled, thank to changes sparked by COVID-19. Logan and Man will not play one another in football this season. Logan has picked up a game with Tug Valley on Oct. 16.
Former Jefferson High School baseball star Paul Witt signed with the Washington Nationals. Witt played at Virginia Commonwealth University. Weir boys basketball coach Mike Granato retired.
Former Chesapeake, Fairland and Huntington High football standout Ty Wilcoxon transferred from Morehead State to Ohio Dominican. Ironton linebacker Reid Carrico and Spring Valley offensive tackle Wyatt Milum were named to Sports Illustrated’s All-American Watch List.