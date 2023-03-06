The past week was filled with plenty of firsts and first times in many years.
South Point’s boys basketball team won its first district title since 1990. The Pointers beat top seed Zane Trace 64-57 at Ohio University’s Convocation Center. The district tile is the second in school history. The last one came with help of the late Terry Wise, brother of Pointers current coach Travis Wise.
Green’s boys basketball team won its first district championship since 1997 and Minford’s its first since 1995. Lawrence County’s and Wheelersburg’s girls basketball teams advanced to the state tournament for the first time. Wheelersburg is the first Scioto County girls team to reach the Final Four since Portsmouth Clay in 1980. Federal Hocking’s boys basketball team won its first district title in 53 years.
Ironton’s boys team and Rock Hill’s Bri Reynolds became the first from Lawrence County to qualify for the Ohio state bowling tournament. South Gallia wrestler Reece Butler set a program record for wins and became the first in school history to qualify for the state tournament.
AMAZING STATS OF THE WEEK: Wayne’s Addie Adkins set a girls basketball program record with seven 3-pointers in a victory over Winfield. Ashland basketball guard Kenleigh Woods scored her 1,000th career point. Raceland’s Mason Lykins won the Class A high jump, leaping 6 feet, 2 inches, at the Kentucky Indoor championships in Louisville. The Rams’ Sophie Maynard won the 60-meter high hurdles title.
Fairland (27-0) joins New Madison Tri-Village as the only unbeaten girls basketball teams in Ohio. Boyd County’s 57 points vs. Morgan County are the most in the first half of a 16th Region basketball game since Morgan scored 56 vs. Lewis County in 1994. Pikeville girls basketball coach Kristy Orem won her 500th game. Rock Hill’s Izaak Cox placed fourth in the long jump, leaping 21 feet, in the Ohio indoor championships.
Recruiting roundup
SIGNINGS: Fairland safety Steeler Leep (Northwood).
COMMITMENTS: Spring Valley softball pitcher Madison Pitts (Glenville State), tight end Devin Willis (Waynesburg), football and baseball star Cam Bailey (Bethany) for both sports and track standout Mackenzie Payne (Fairmont State).
OFFERS: Spring Valley running back Logan Perry (Kentucky Christian); Fairland baseball standout Blake Sammons (Hocking); George Washington quarterback Abe Fenwick (Massachusetts); Hurricane lineman Christian Kelley (Anderson).
VISITS: Ironton offensive lineman Noah Patterson (West Virginia); Cabell Midland running back Curtis Jones (Appalachian State).
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Ironton hired Jimmy Williams as baseball coach, promoted Trevon Pendleton to full-time athletic director and voted to add boys and girls soccer teams. South Gallia’s Cory Small was named Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division girls basketball coach of the year.
Fairland girls basketball guard Tomi Hinkle was named the MaxPreps player of the week in Ohio. Green girls basketball star Anna Knapp received a $1,000 scholarship from the Portsmouth Basketball Officials Chapter. Covington Holmes’ girls basketball team dropped out of postseason play, forfeiting its 35th District game with Holy Cross, because injuries left it without enough players.
Veteran Kanawha Valley baseball coach Glenn Wilson died. Green’s Levi Sampson was named Southern Ohio Conference Division I player of the year and the Bobcats’ J.D. King coach of the year. Former Ashland basketball star Colin Porter of Liberty was named to the Atlantic Sun Conference all-freshman team.
Former Gallia Academy baseball coach Rich Corvin is the new baseball coach at South Gallia. Jacob Wells resigned as boys basketball coach at Ironton St. Joe. Ceredo-Kenova’s boys won the Wayne County middle school basketball championship. Gene Collins retired as Portsmuith’s boys basketball coach after 14 seasons and a 201-130 record.
Former Ashland girls basketball star Mykassa Robinson of Louisville was named to the Atlantic Coast Conference all-defensive team. Former Spring Valley all-stater C.J. Meredith of the University of Charleston was named the Mountain East Conference freshman of the year.
Former Coal Grove star Kasey Murphy of West Virginia State was named the MEC player of the week. Former East Carter softball pitcher Montana Fouts threw Alabama’s eighth career perfect game, blanking Longwood and striking out 14 of 18 batters.