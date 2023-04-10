Quarterback Robert Shockey has transferred from Parkersburg South to Cabell Midland.
"I like it a lot," Shockey said of Cabell Midland. "The people are very welcoming and the atmosphere just around the school is great."
Last season as a junior, Shockey completed 215 of 316 passes for 3,056 yards and 35 touchdowns, with eight intereptions, to lead the Patriots to a 12-2 record and the Class AAA state championship game where they lost 28-3 to Huntington High.
A first-team all-state pick as a utility player, Shockey joins a team that is known for a powerful rushing attack but limited passing game. Shockey, 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, can run, as he carried 180 times for 1,205 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2022.
Shockey visited Ohio University during the weekend and also has visited Eastern Kentucky.
PENDLETON HONORED: Ironton's Trevon Pendleton was named the Don Shula NFL Ohio coach of the year. Pendleton was nominated by the Cincinnati Bengals. The award is named after late Baltimore Colts and Miami Dolphins hall of fame coach Don Shula.
AMAZING STATS OF THE WEEK: Several pitchers threw no-hitters last week, including one each by Brenna Tibbs and Jaden McComas of Symmes Valley. Mikie Lieving of Wahama and Carson Willis and Carson Lyons (combined) of Ironton St. Joe also held foes hitless.
Wahama's softball team scored 17 runs in the fourth inning of a 23-0 win over Wirt County. South Gallia's Ryleigh Halley set a program record in the discus with a throw of 107 feet. Rock Hill's Izaak Cox broke the program record in the long jump, going 22 feet, 8 inches.
Cabell Midland's baseball team stole 10 bases in a victory over Riverside. Southern beat Marietta 31-6 in softball. Ironton St. Joe and Green combined for 16 errors, 12 by the Bobcats, in a baseball game the Flyers won 16-5.
Recruiting roundup
SIGNINGS: Cabell Midland volleyball star Tiona Carroll (West Virginia Wesleyan); Rock Hill girls basketball standout Hadyn Bailey (Rio Grande); Ironton bowler Andrew Allen, Coal Grove bowler Blake Landers and Greenup County basketball standout Rachel Bush (Pikeville); Shady Spring golfer Tanner Vest (Marshall).
COMMITMENTS: Boyd County basketball star Jasmine Jordan (Rio Grande); South Point kicker Braylon Balandra (Otterbein); Portsmouth Clay basketball player Maggie Swain (Clark State).
OFFERS: Spring Valley track star Dalton Ferguson (John Melvin); Hurricane lineman Christian Kelley (Glenville State); Ashland girls basketball standout Jaidyn Gulley (Alice Lloyd); Rock Hill defensive back Chanz Pancake (Bluffton, Finlandia); Ironton defensive tackle Noah Patterson (Ball State).
VISITS: Huntington High wide receiver Wayne Harris (Kent State) and offensive lineman Robby Martin and running back Zah Jackson (North Carolina State); Ashland wide receiver Brandon Houston (Appalachian State, North Carolina) and wide receiver Asher Adkins (Fairmont State); Hurricane lineman Owen Duffy (Akron); Cabell Midland linemen Matthew Edwards (Marshall) and Caleb Parlier (Eastern Kentucky).
Boyd County basketball player Emilee Neese (Kentucky Christian); Ironton linebacker Braylon Sturgill and defensive tackle Noah Patterson (Northwestern, Virginia Tech); former Capital quarterback JacQai Long of Akron Hoban (Miami-Ohio); George Washington quarterback Abe Fenwick (James Madison);
Wheelersburg linebacker Kolton Salyers (Denison); Galiia Academy girls basketball player Kenya Peck (Alice Lloyd); Winfield lineman Caleb Kuhl (West Liberty); Hurricane lineman Braylon Brown (Shepherd).
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: The Los Angeles Dodgers released former Ashland pitcher Logan Salow. Former Huntington St. Joe soccer star Abi Hugh of Marshall University was named the winner of the Cam Henderson Scholarship for academic and athletic achievement.
Running back Donavan Valdelamar transferred fro Belfry to Mingo Central. Former Raceland coach Charlie Pack is the new men's basketball head coach at Kentucky Christian. Former Cabell Midland lineman Justice Hutchison of the University of Findlay, and Gallia Academy basketball star Zach Loveday of Baylor, have entered the transfer portal.
Kentucky swept Ohio in boys and girls basketball all-star games. Tomi Hinkle of Fairland played for the Ohio girls and Boyd County's Rheyce Deboard for the Kentucky boys. Hinkle also was selected to play in the Ohio North-South game. Jason Clark is the new volleyball coach at Ashland.