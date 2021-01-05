Read today’s The Herald-Dispatch and you’ll see stories on high school basketball games in Kentucky and Ohio.
Last week, the newspaper ran stories on a wrestling tournament and boys and girls basketball games in Ohio.
West Virginia high school sports, however, are delayed until at least March 1. Gov. Jim Justice passed down that edict. That’s the same Gov. Justice who owns The Greenbrier, where a New Years party reportedly with 300 attendees took place. It wasn’t his party, but is his facility.
If people can party by the hundreds at the Greenbrier, a couple of dozen spread-out, mask-wearing parents can watch their kids play in a gym. What’s good for the goose is good for the governor.
“We all know the answer, but let’s not allow kids to play sports,” Huntington High football coach Billy Seals said in response to being asked how why the Greenbrier party was deemed safer than a sporting event.
Hurricane softball coach Meghan Stevens was fired up about the party at the Greenbrier, which she saw on Twitter.
“I am trying to start 2021 off with a positive mindset, but when I wake up to tweets like this, I’m filled with rage,” Stevens said. “I’m over the hypocrisy.”
A group of parents have organized a high school winter sports rally at the capitol in Charleston one hour before Justice’s Thursday press conference, or at 11 a.m. if there is no press conference. Coaches, student-athletes, parents and fans are invited to attend and wear school apparel and masks while social distancing.
All states — Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia — surrounding West Virginia are playing winter sports. Locally, we see Ohio and Kentucky schools doing so responsibly. It can, and should, be done in West Virginia.
The ball is in the governor’s court.
CONDOLENCES: Prayers are requested for the family and friends of former Huntington East football star Robbie Pasko, who died last week.
Pasko went on to play football at Air Force.
TRI-STATE HOOPS THROWDOWN: The Tri-State Hoops Throwdown, one of the premier girls high school basketball showcases in the Tri-State, is scheduled for Jan. 16 at Fairland High School.
Games begin at 10 a.m. with Portsmouth Notre Dame taking on Trimble, followed at 1 p.m., by Marietta playing Bishop Fenwick. At 4 p.m., Peebles plays Alexander, followed at 7 p.m. by Fairland vs. Fairfield.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Raceland football standout Noah Reeves received a scholarship offer from Thomas More University.
Ironton St. Joe soccer star Jared Johnson signed with Seton Hill. Spring Valley running back Cole Diamond picked up an offer from Concord. Otterbein offered Huntington High track thrower Ravyn Goodson. Boyd County baseball player Jonathon Stevens committed to Walters State Junior College.
Tiffin offered Ironton wide receiver Trent Hacker.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: South Point basketball star Austin Webb scored his 1,000th career point Saturday in the Pointers’ victory over Ironton.
Martin County basketball star Trey James said he will forego his senior season and enroll at Iona College. Former Huntington High track star Mariah Harmon transferred to Marshall from Wheeling University. River Valley wrestler Nathan Cadel won his 100th career match last week.