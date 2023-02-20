Chesapeake and South Webster played one of the wilder games of the 2022-23 high school basketball season Saturday in a girls sectional tournament game.
The Panthers beat the Jeeps 59-43 on Norm Persin Court. The teams combined for 57 fouls. Eight players -- three Panthers and five Jeeps -- fouled out. They combined for 78 free throws, with Chesapeake making 29 of 40 and South Webster sinking 16 of 38. South Webster finished the contest with just four players on the court.
The game also included two technical fouls and a pair of fan ejections.
The 10th-seeded Panthers visit No. 3 seed Wheelersburg at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday in a district semifinal showdown.
Chesapeake is enjoying a terrific season, going 17-6 one season after finishing 6-16.
MORE AMAZING STATS: South Harrison's Austin Peck made a state-record 20 3-pointers and scored a school-record 64 points in a 111-29 victory over Clay County. The previous state record was 12 by Chase Fisher of Ripley in 2010 and Casey Lowery of Hannan in 2020.
Lawrence County girls basketball star Kensley Feltner scored her 4,000th career point. She is one of just four girls in Kentucky ever to reach that mark. Portsmouth's girls basketball team won its first sectional tournament championship since 2005 Saturday when it defeated Meigs 55-53.
Former Huntington St. Joe and Boyd County basketball star Hannah Roberts scored a career-high 20 points for the University of Pikeville in a game last week. Rowan County's Haven Ford scored 35 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and issued 11 assists in a 73-68 victory over Boyd County.
Raceland freshman Nim Maynard scored her 1,000th career point. Chapmanville's Jaiden Mahon grabbed her 500th career rebound. Bath County's Zack Otis scored 26 points in one quarter of a 94-76 triumph over Lynn Camp Feb. 14. Otis finished with 44 points.
Several Ohio girls high school tournament games were lopsided Saturday. Cincinnati Purcell Marian led Shroder 70-8 at halftime of an 85-18 victory. Crestview beat Fayette 57-1. Tri-Village topped Yellow Spring 85-1. Portsmouth Notre Dame clobbered Manchester 57-7.
Former Nitro softball star Lena Elkins is excelling in college. Elkins threw the 16th no-hitter in Charlotte history, blanking St. John's 1-0. River Valley's girls basketball team set a program season record for wins, with 13. Tolsia's Kerigan Salmons set a girls basketball program record for 3-pointers.
Fairland boys basketball coach Nathan Speed picked up his 300th coaching victory. Speed has a 240-78 record with the Dragons boys and had a 62-20 mark with the girls. Boyd County freshman Jacob Spurlock has 109 3-pointers made, passing the Kentucky 16th Region record of 106 set by Rowan County's Michael Antrobus in 2017.
Huntington St. Joe boys basketball star Caden Ehirim scored his 1,000th career point. Former Ashland girls basketball star Mykasa Robinson set a University of Louisville program record by playing in her 145th game. Buffalo basketball's 's Ian Thompson issued his 500th career assist.
Recruting roundup
SIGNINGS: Rock Hill soccer star Bri Reynolds (Ursuline); Minford track standout Luke Rader (Marshall); Buffalo runner Bradley Harris (Concord) and baseball player Caleb Nutter (Salem); Gallia Academy runner Callie Wilson (Coastal Carolina); Point Pleasant quarterback Evan Roach (Morehead State).
COMMITMENTS: Cabell Midland wrestler Zoey Salmons (Presbyterian); Huntington High lineman Tyrus Mayo (Alderson Broaddus).
OFFERS: Cabell Midland offensive lineman Michael Lunsford (James Madison, Western Michigan); Spring Valley infielder/catcher Cam Bailey (Waynesburg) and running back Logan Perry (Concord, Sterling); Lincoln County linebacker Isaiah Koontz (Alderson Broaddus);
Raceland offensive lineman Ben Taylor (Westminster, Wittenberg); Hurricane lineman Christian Kelley (Thiel); Tolsia's Salmons (Great Lakes Christian); South Point kicker Braylon Balandra (Capital, Concord).
VISITS: Bailey (Marietta); Cabell Midland defensive back Julion Grace and offensive lineman Mason Ramsey, Hurricane quarterback Noah Vellaithambi, and Ashland wide receiver Brandon Houston and offensive lineman Adam Frame (Eastern Kentucky); Fairview linebacker Cameron Harper (Mount St. Joseph's).
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Tucker County's boys basketball game vs. Moorefield was called at the beginning of the second quarter with the Mountain Lions ahead 32-10 after an incident on the Moorefield bench.
Minford's boys basketball game at Portsmouth was ruled a no contest after reports an individual in the gym claimed to have a weapon. Former Cabell Midland pitcher Chad Heiner has been named a captain of the Marshall University baseball team. West Virginia Academy of Morgantown, the state's first charter school, plans to begin boys and girls basketball teams next season.
Feltner was named 15th Region Player of the Year. Ford took the honor in the 16th Region. Lawrence County's Melinda Feltner was tabbed 15th Region girls Coach of the Year. Jay Fite of Lewis County won the award in the 16th Region. Russell's Derek Cooksey is boys 16th Region Coach of the Year.
Former Lawrence County football star Gerad Parker is the new offensive coordinator at Notre Dame. Former Boyd County basketball star Savannah Wheeler of Middle Tennessee State is the Conference USA women's player of the week.