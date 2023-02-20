The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20230219 chesapeake 11.jpg
Chesapeake's Kate Ball (22) attempts a shot as the Panthers take on South Webster during a high school girls basketball sectional tournament final on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Chesapeake High School.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

Chesapeake and South Webster played one of the wilder games of the 2022-23 high school basketball season Saturday in a girls sectional tournament game. 

The Panthers beat the Jeeps 59-43 on Norm Persin Court. The teams combined for 57 fouls. Eight players -- three Panthers and five Jeeps -- fouled out. They combined for 78 free throws, with Chesapeake making 29 of 40 and South Webster sinking 16 of 38. South Webster finished the contest with just four players on the court.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

