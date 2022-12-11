The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Marshall vs. Wright State evoked memories of Ironton vs. Fairland.

The women’s college basketball game Friday at Cam Henderson Center featured two former local high school stars who had squared off in Ohio Valley Conference play several times. The Thundering Herd’s Sam Lafon, a 6-foot sophomore from Ironton High School, was on the court at the same time as Raiders’ 5-4 senior Emily Chapman of Fairland High.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you