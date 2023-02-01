COAL GROVE 4 12 7 22 — 45: Gipson 0, Jenkins 0, Simpson 0, Murphy 0, J. Turner 0, Davis 2, Dillon 5, Brammer 0, Johnson 23, Harmon 3, Frecka 6, C. Turner 4.
FAIRVIEW 74, LAWRENCE COUNTY 70: The Eagles (11-12) made 14 shots from 3-point range in an overtime triumph over the Bulldogs (14-11) in Louisa, Kentucky. The victory was Fairview’s first over Lawrence County since 2010.
Tamel Smith led the Eagles with 18 points. Mitchell Cox scored 16 points, Tanner Johnson 15 and Bubba Day 14.
Andrew Bloomfield and Hayden Perry each scored 18 points for the Bulldogs. Blake Marcum and Morgan Ratliff each chipped in 13 points.
FAIRVIEW 12 16 22 13 11 — 74: Smith 18, M. Cox 16, T. Johnson 15, Day 14, J. Johnson 8, Reihs 2, Mayes 1.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 17 16 16 14 7 — 70: Bloomfield 18, Perry 18, Marcum 13, Ratliff 13, Lafferty 4, David 2, Gillispie 2.
Girls basketball
ASHLAND 66, PAINTSVILLE 53: Kenleigh Woods scored 30 points, 22 in the first half, to pace the Kittens (17-5) by the host Tigers (14-6). Woods also pulled down six rebounds and issued six assists. Ella Sellars scored 15 points and Aryanna Gulley 12. Emilea Preece scored 11 points and Kylie Kinner 11 for Paintsville.
GALLIA ACADEMY 39, POINT PLEASANT 25: The Blue Angels (3-15) raced to an 18-3 lead and held off the host Big Blacks (4-14).
Gallia Academy used a 37-20 rebounding edge to its advantage. Emma Hammons grabbed 13 rebounds and Chanee Cremeens 11. Hammons scored 14 points. Matti Fields led Point Pleasant with six points.
PIKEVILLE 68, LAWRENCE COUNTY 53: The Panthers (19-5) overcame an 11-point deficit to defeat the Bulldogs (17-5) in Louisa, Kentucky.
Lawrence County led 33-28 before Pikeville went on a 10-1 run to take a lead it never gave back. The Panthers used an 11-0 late run to pull away. Trinity Rowe scored 26 points, Kristen Whited 16 and Leighan Jackson 11 for Pikeville. Kensley Feltner led Lawrence County with 23 points.
PIKEVILLE 13 15 22 18 --68: Rowe 26, Thornsbury 6, Hall 0, Whited 16, Jackson 11, Theiss 9, Kidd 0.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 19 13 15 6 — 53: Feltner 23, Adkins 9, Ward 8, Curnutte 7, Nelson 6 Maynard 0, Patton 0.
