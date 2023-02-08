ONA -- Sophi Aldridge scored 17 points to lead Cabell Midland (15-5) to a 72-30 rout of Raceland (7-18) Tuesday night in girls basketball at the Castle.
Jazmyn Wheeler scored 12 points, Taylor Parsons 11 and Jayda Allie 10.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 54, PARKERSBURG SOUTH 50: Amara Jackson scored 15 points and grabbed six rebounds to help the Highlanders top the Patriots at the Par Mar Shootout in Institute, West Virginia.
TOLSIA 59, BUFFALO 39: The Rebels jumped to a 29-12 lead and rolled over the Bison in Glenhayes, West Virginia. Autumn Black scored 14 points, Kerigan Salmons 13 and Emily Artrip 10 for Tolsia. Lauren White paced Buffalo wtih 18 points. Alivia Luikart scored 11.
BUFFALO 10 2 11 16 -- 39: Strickland 0, Brock 0, Lewis 0, Luikart 11, Biggess 8, White 18.
TOLSIA 17 12 16 9 -- 59: Artrip 10, Preece 2, Young 1, Crum 2, Black 14, Salmons 13, Amber Stevens 13, Cassell 0, Sturgell 0.
Boys basketball
ASHLAND 75, ROWAN COUNTY 44: Sixteen threes and what do you get? In Ashland's case, a victory.
The Tomcats (17-10) made 16 shots from 3-point range Tuesday in a 75-44 victory over Rowan County (13-12) in Anderson Gym.
Ashland made eight 3-pointers in the first quarter to take a 19-13 lead. The Tomcats extended the lead to 38-24 by halftime, then buried the Vikings with a 25-13 third quarter run.
Zander Carter led Ashland with 24 points. Rheyce Deboard scored 17. Weston Maxey led Rowan County with 13 points. Braiden Hammonds chipped in 12.
ROWAN COUNTY 13 11 13 7 -- 44: Maxey 13, Hammonds 12, Ingles 8, Horton 4, Watson 4, Parker 3, Goldberg 0, Owen 0, Winkleman 0.
ASHLAND 19 19 25 12 -- 75: Carter 24, Deboard 17, Adkins 9, Davis 9, Lalonde 7, Freize 4, Strader 3, Mayor 2, Jennings 0.
BOYD COUNTY 93, RACELAND 50: The visiting Lions roared to a 31-9 lead after one frame and increased the edge in each of the next two quarters to cruise in Raceland, Kentucky.
Cole Hicks and Jacob Spurlock each scored 19 points for Boyd County (19-4). Hicks had five treys. Rhett Holbrook added 11 points and Jason Ellis and Alex Martin chipped in 10 apiece. Parker Ison led the Rams (12-14) with 15 points. Conner Sutton tallied 10.
BOYD COUNTY 31 21 27 14 – 93: Hicks 19, Spurlock 19, Ellis 10, Taylor 6, R. Holbrook 11, T. Holbrook 0, Martin 10, D. Smith 9, Crum 5, Lewis 0, Rardin 4, J. Smith 0, J. Holbrook 0.
RACELAND 9 15 8 18 – 50: Topping 4, Large 9, Burton 0, Waller 7, Newman 0, Arnett 4, Ison 15, Wallace 1, Welch 0, Sutton 10.
JACKSON 55, CHESAPEAKE 44: Evan Jarvis scored 18 points and Boston Campbell 12 as the host Ironmen defeated the Panthers. Jacob Davis led Chesapeake with 14 points.
LINCOLN COUNTY 50, LEWIS COUNTY 48: Aydin Shaffer scored 18 points as the Panthers nipped the Minutemen in the Par Mar Shootout in Institute, West Virginia. Tanner Griffith led Lewis County with 22 points.
