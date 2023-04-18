ONA -- Former South Charleston coach Dan Kinder is the public address announcer for Cabell Midland High School softball.
The Knights gave Kinder, owner of Midland Insurance, a great deal to get excited about behind the mic Monday in a 1-0 victory over the Black Eagles at Paul Adams Field.
Freshman Drea Watts struck out 14 and walked one in throwing a two-hit shutout. Maria Arreola singled in Kaitlyn Wallace with the winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Wallace went 2 for 3 and stole a pair of bases.
Hope Sizemore allowed six hits, struck out 11 and walked one for South Charleston.
SOUTH CHARLESTON 000 000 0 -- 0 2 3
CABELL MIDLAND 000 001 x -- 1 6 1
Sizemore and Frye; Watts and Rose.
Hitting: (CM) Wallis 2-3 2 SB.
FAIRLAND 3, GALLIA ACADEMY 2: Ciarra Lyon drove in two runs in the top of the seventh inning to rally the Dragons past the Blue Angels in Centenary, Ohio. Gallia Academy took a 2-0 lead on runs batted in by Ava Angel and Grace Truance in the third inning. Fairland cut the deficit in half when Katie Dehart knocked in a run in the fourth. Kaylee Salyer struck out eight, walked two and allowed six hits in seven innings to earn the win. Jenna Harrison and Taylor Mathie each went 3 for 3 for the Blue Angels.
FAIRLAND 000 100 2 -- 3 5 2
GALLIA ACADEMY 002 000 0 -- 0 6 1
Salyer and Black; Mathie and Truance.
Hitting: (GA) Harrison 3-3, Mathie 3-3; (F) Lyon 2 RBI, Pruitt 2B.
COAL GROVE 6, ROCK HILL 3: Abbie Deeds was the winning pitcher and went 2 for 3 as the Hornets (6-7) beat the Redwomen (7-7) in Pedro, Ohio. Shay Collins was 3 for 4 with two stolen bases and Rylee Black 2 for 4. Isabelle Melvin went 2 for 3 for Rock Hill.
COAL GROVE 101 013 0 6 11 4
ROCK HILL 000 201 0 -- 3 5 2
Gillispie and Kidd; Deeds and Black.
Hitting: (RH) Melvin 2-3 2B, Kidd 2B; (CG) Collins 3-4 2 SB, Travis 2B, Dale 3B, Black 2-4.
IRONTON 18, SOUTH POINT 4: Bella Sorbilli went 2 for 3, stole home and was the winning pitcher as the Fighting Tigers clobbered the host Pointers. Ironton broke a 1-1 tie with nine runs in the third inning. Katelyn Moore knocked in two runs, going 2 for 3.
IRONTON 019 26 -- 18 9 1
SOUTH POINT 102 10 -- 4 6 0
Sorbilli and Brammer; Castle, Johnson (3) and Staley.
Hitting: (I) Brammer 2B, Weber 2B, Sorbilli 2-3 2B, Moore 2B 2 RBI; (SP) Stidham 3B, Jackson 2B.
MEIGS 20, VINTON COUNTY 4: Lily Dugan's three-RBI, three-hit, three-run performance helped the Marauders rout the Vikings in McArthur, Ohio. Malia Payne whacked four hits. Delana Wright knocked in three runs.
LEWIS COUNTY 10, GREENUP COUNTY 5: Kayla Sullivan went 3 for 3 with three RBI as the Lions beat the Musketeers in Vanceburg, Kentucky. Jerra Lucas drove in two. Winning pitcher Emily Cole fanned 12.
Baseball
HURRICANE 14, CAPITAL 0: The host Redskins posted their fourth consecutive shutout, routing the Cougars at Lola Meeks Field. Jayden Lester drove in three runs and earned the win, striking out seven. Jackson Harris knocked in two runs. Tyson Skinner doubled twice in as many at bats.
RIPLEY 9, CABELL MIDLAND 3: Cade Goode allowed three runs on three hits and fanned four as the host Vikings topped the Knights. Goode also was 3 for 4. Brad McVay went 2 for 3 and Isaiah Casto 2 for 4. Kaleb Swisher had two RBI. Landon Nida went 2 for 4 with a home run for Cabell Midland, which led 1-0 before Ripley took control with five runs in the third inning.
CABELL MIDLAND 001 002 0 3 3 6
RIPLEY 005 031 0 -- 9 10 1
Akers, Alfrey (3), Maynard (5) and catcher; Goode and Swisher.
Hitting: (CM) Nida 2-4 HR 2 RBI; (R) Casto 2-4, Goode 3-4 2B, Swisher 2B 2 RBI, McVay 2-3.
SOUTH POINT 4, IRONTON 1: Brayden Hanshaw pitched a three-hitter and drove in a trio of runs, going 2 for 3, to lead the homestanding Pointers (8-5) by the Tigers (7-2). Kolton Layman earned a save. Brady Moatz homered for Ironton.
ASHLAND 16, FAIRVIEW 9: The Tomcats scored seven runs in the eighth inning to pull away from the Eagles in Westwood, Kentucky. LaBryant Strader went 3 for 4 with four RBIs for Ashland. Kyle Cordial was 3 for 3 and drove in two. Ryan Brown knocked in a pair and was 2 for 4. Colin Howard had two RBIs. Winning pitcher Jayse Mays drove in three. For Fairview, Tanner Johnson finished with three RBIs, going 3 for 5. Xavien Kouns was 2 for 4, as was Tamel Smith.
GREEN 9, PORTSMOUTH CLAY 3: Jonathan Knapp was the winning pitcher as the Bobcats (6-5) defeated the Panthers in Franklin Furnace, Ohio.
GREENUP COUNTY 7, RACELAND 1: Cade Hunt knocked in a pair of runs and Cohen Underwood hurled a complete game as the Musketeers upended the Rams in Lloyd, Kentucky.
IRONTON ST. JOE 17, SCIOTOVILLE EAST 7: The Flyers scored nine runs in the first inning and eight in the fourth to wallop the Tartans. Drew Brown and Mark Hodges each went 3 for 3 with four RBI. Jake Stephens and Brady Medinger each knocked in two runs. Evan Balestra and Hunter Staton each went 2 for 3. Kai Coleman was 2 for 4. Ethan Rase drove in a pair of runs for East.
RUSSELL 13, LEWIS COUNTY 5: Ethan Oborne went 4 for 5 with three RBIs to lead the Red Devils past the Lions in Vanceburg, Kentucky. Kyle Mokas was 4 for 5. Trey Berry was 3 for 5 with four RBIs. Nathan Totten, Elijah Hankins and Parker Mitchell smacked two hits apiece. Frank Brinkman knocked in two runs. Clark Looney earned the win. Kyran Ferguson went 3 for 5 with two RBIs for Lewis County. Andrew Collins had three hits and Caden Box two.
WAHAMA 9, SOUTHERN 4: Aaron Henry drove in three runs to pace the White Falcons by the Tornadoes in Racine, Ohio. Ethan Gray, Logan Roach and Nathan Manuel knocked in two runs apiece. Kaiden Michael plated two runs for Southern.
MEIGS 7, VINTON COUNTY 0: Ethan Stewart struck out 19 and allowed one hit in a shutout of the Vikings in McArthur, Ohio. Conner Imboden drove in two runs on two hits. Braden Hawley, Addison Whitlach and Imboden smacked two hits apiece.
MENIFEE COUNTY 5, ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 0: Roger Burberry pitched a three-hit shutout and struck out 11 as the Wildcats topped the Royals in Frenchburg, Kentucky. Eli Goodan batted in two runs. Drew Egelston and Christopher Hatton each had two hits.