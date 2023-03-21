ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- The boys put up NBA-like numbers Monday in the Ohio Valley Conference All-Star high school basketball game at Fairland's Carl York Center.
The Away team defeated the Home squad 117-114 as Fairland's J.D. Thacker led the winners with 17 points. Jance Lambert of Gallia Academy scored 15 points. Xathan Haney of South Point and Owen Johnson of Coal Grove each scored 12. Gallia Academy's Isaac Clary scored 11. Ironton's Braden Schreck and Shaun Terry chipped in 11 and 10, respectively.
Fairland's Steeler Leep and South Point's Jaxon Vance paced the Home team with 19 points each. OVC player of the year Caleb Lovely of South Point scored 14 and Ironton's Ethan White 13.
In the girls game, the Away team won 98-88 behind 23 points from Portsmouth's Sienna Allen. Fairland's Bailey Russell scored 16 points, Chesapeake's Kate Ball 14 and Fairland's Kamryn Barnitz 10.
Portsmouth's Daysha Reid led the Home team with 25 points. Sophi Hutchinson of Chesapeake scored 17 and Fairland's Bree Allen 16. Fairland's Tomi Hinkle, the league player of the year, and Rock Hill's J'Lynn Risner each chipped in 10 points.
Boys game
AWAY TEAM 62 55 -- 117: Lambert 15, Doddridge 2, Terry 10, Davis 5, Thacker 17, Wilson 9, Haney 12, Fellure 6, Schreck 11, Johnson 12, Dornon 9, Ferrell 9.
HOME TEAM 59 55 -- 114: Lovely 14, Barnes 0, Allen 6, Martin 2, Cox 8, Maynard 8, Adams 8, Leep 19, Vance 19, White 13, Ermalovich 6, Clary 11, Porter 0.
Girls game
AWAY TEAM 45 53 -- 98: Fleming 2, Bailey 3, Allen 23, Ermalovich 3, Hall 9, Noel 5, Matthews 9, Ball 14, K. Barnitz 10, Russell 16, Peck 4, Bruce 0.
HOME TEAM 38 50 -- 88: Fraley 5, Hutchinson 17, Reid 25, Allen 16, Morgan 0, Hinkle 10, Jackson 0, Hicks 2, Cantrell 3, Risner 10, Cremeens 0.
Softball
BOYD COUNTY 15, FAIRVIEW 0: Jaycie Goad homered for the fifth time in four games and Kylie Thompson spun a three-inning no-hitter Monday as the Lions (4-0, 1-0 64th District seeding) continued their sterling start in Cannonsburg, Kentucky. Goad and Makenna Mulhearn each had three hits, while Thompson and Savanna Henderson produced two apiece. Goad drove in four runs, Mulhearn plated three and Thompson knocked in two. Thompson fanned six Eagles in three frames. Annabelle Menshouse took the decision for Fairview (3-1, 0-1 district seeding).
TUG VALLEY SWEEPS: Panthers pitchers Kinna Justie and Bailee Hall each hurled a perfect game in a pair of victories over Tolsia. Tug Valley won 16-0 and 15-0. Each pitcher struck out all nine batters she faced in the mercy rule-shortened contests.
Baseball
HURRICANE 13, SOUTH CHARLESTON 2: The Redskins won their third game in as many outings by mercy rule, clobbering the Black Eagles at Lola Meeks Field. Jayden Lester and Tyson Skinner each drove in three runs. Bryson Shirkey and Dylan Bell knocked in two each. Peyton Ocheltree was the winning pitcher.
HURRICANE 13, RIVERSIDE 2: The defending Class AAA state champions won their thrid consecutive game via the mercy rule, clobbering the Warriors at Local Meeks Field. Jayden Lester and Tyson Skinner each drove in three runs. Bryson Shirkey and Dylan Bell each knocked in two. Payton Ocheltree was the winning pitcher.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.