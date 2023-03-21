The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20230322-hds-preprdp.jpg
Rock Hill's MacKenzie Fleming scores from the lane during the Ohio Valley Conference All-Star high school basketball game Monday at Fairland's Carl York Center in Rome Township, Ohio. 

 JOSH WILSON | For The Herald-Dispatch

ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- The boys put up NBA-like numbers Monday in the Ohio Valley Conference All-Star high school basketball game at Fairland's Carl York Center.

The Away team defeated the Home squad 117-114 as Fairland's J.D. Thacker led the winners with 17 points. Jance Lambert of Gallia Academy scored 15 points. Xathan Haney of South Point and Owen Johnson of Coal Grove each scored 12. Gallia Academy's Isaac Clary scored 11. Ironton's Braden Schreck and Shaun Terry chipped in 11 and 10, respectively.

HURRICANE 13, RIVERSIDE 2: The defending Class AAA state champions won their thrid consecutive game via the mercy rule, clobbering the Warriors at Local Meeks Field. Jayden Lester and Tyson Skinner each drove in three runs. Bryson Shirkey and Dylan Bell each knocked in two. Payton Ocheltree was the winning pitcher.

