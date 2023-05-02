IRONTON -- Ironton St. Joe rallied from 8-1 down to defeat Tolsia 19-9 Monday in high school baseball.
The Rebels took advantage of nine walks, five errors and five hits to race to a seven-run lead. The Flyers, though, scored 15 times in the fourth inning to improve to 13-3.
Kai Coleman, Brady Medinger, Drew Brown, Wesley Neal, Hunter Staton, Carson Lyons and Landon Rowe drove in two runs apiece. Brown went 2 for 4, Mark Hodges 3 for 3 and Rowe 2 for 3. Medinger was the winning pitcher.
Cameron Perkins went 2 for 3 and knocked in three runs for Tolsia. Kaleb Walker drove in a pair of runs.
IRONTON 7, ROCK HILL 4: The Fighting Tigers rallied from a 2-0 deficit to beat the Redwomen in Pedro, Ohio. Ironton scored three runs in the third inning to take the lead on their way to seven unanswered. Aubrey Ferguson went 2 for 4 with two runs batted in for the Tigers. Braylon Wallace earned the win, striking out 10. Nevaeh Hackworth went 3 for 4 for Rock Hill.
IRONTON 003 120 1 -- 7 9 1
ROCK HILL 110 0002 -- 4 83
Wallace and Brammer; Gillispie and Kidd.
Hitting: (I) Martin 2B, Sorbilli 2B, Neal 2-4 2B, Ka. WIllia,s 3B; (RH) Long 2B, Hackworth 3-4 2B, Howard 2B.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.