IRONTON -- Ironton St. Joe rallied from 8-1 down to defeat Tolsia 19-9 Monday in high school baseball.

The Rebels took advantage of nine walks, five errors and five hits to race to a seven-run lead. The Flyers, though, scored 15 times in the fourth inning to improve to 13-3.

