SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Gallia Academy swept South Point to win its 60th consecutive Ohio Valley Conference high school volleyball match.

The Blue Angels (4-1 overall, 3-0 OVC) won 25-17, 25-18, 25-21. McKenna Caldwell scored 10 points and Maddy Petro made 13 kills. Baily Barnett had 10 kills. Jenna Harrison contributed 13 digs.

Girls soccer

CABELL MIDLAND 1, PARKERSBURG 1: The Knights took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Cailyn Lowe, assisted by Olivia Charles, but the Big Reds came back to tie on a second-half goal by Madison Spears.

CABELL MIDLAND 1 0 — 1

PARKERSBURG 0 1 — 1

CM — Lowe (Spears assist), 30:00

P — Spears unassisted.

Shots: CM 12, P 8.

CABELL MIDLAND 1, GREENBRIER EAST 0: Hanley Riner scored in the 73rd minute to lift the Knights (1-0-1) to a triumph over the Spartans.

Cabell Midland returns to action at 6 p.m. Monday at home vs. Woodrow Wilson.

GREENBRIER EAST 0 0 — 0

CABELL MIDLAND 0 1 — 1

Shots: GE 8, CM 16. Saves: GE 12, CM 7.

SOUTH POINT 2, GALLIA ACADEMY 0: Pointers goalkeeper Whitney Makenzie made 16 saves in earning a shutout of the host Blue Devils.

Kylee Ellison scored the game-winning goal off an assist from Jaycie Walters in the 67th minute. In the 78th minute, Elayssia Wilburn scored off a pass from Ellison.

South Point hosts Portsmouth West on Tuesday.

SOUTH POINT 0 2 — 2

GALLIA ACADEMY 0 0 — 0

SP — Ellison (Walters assist), 67:00

SP — Wilburn (Ellison assist), 78:00

Boys soccer

ROCK HILL 4, PORTSMOUTH 0: Sam Simpson scored all four goals as the Redmen blanked the visiting Trojans.

Rock Hill (2-0-1) plays at Fairland on Tuesday.

HURRICANE 2, WOODROW WILSON 2: The Redskins (2-0-1), playing their third game in four days, tied the Flying Eagles (1-0-1).

Joe Acevedo an Brandon Redden scored for Hurricane. Ethan Wood had an assist. Mohammad Hamo and Carson Eckley scored for Woodrow Wilson.

Grayson Maddox made six saves for the Redskins. Lance Howland stopped six shots for the Flying Eagles.

