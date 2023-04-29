GRANVILLE, W.Va. -- Dom Peasak singled in the winning run in walk-off fashion as Bridgeport edged Spring Valley 5-4 in the MVB Classic at Mon Valley Park.
Bridgeport scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to overcome a 4-2 deficit.
Grant Stratton drove in two runs for the Timberwolves.
The Indians improved to 15-10. Spring Valley slipped to 17-7.
MORGANTOWN 1, HURRICANE 0: Dylan Travinski won a pitcher's duel with Dylan Bell as the Mohigans (18-5) nipped the Redskins (17-7) at WVU. Travinski allowed four hits, struck out eight and walked two in the shutout. Bell fanned 12, walked three and gave up two hits in six innings.
Softball
WINFIELD 3, LINCOLN COUNTY 1: The Generals (25-4) scored twice in the eighth inning to beat the Panthers (19-3) in Hamlin, West Virginia. Winfield took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Chloe Kimble singled in Georgia Moulder. Ryleigh Shull homered in the fifth to tie it and break up Maci Boggess' perfect game. Alex Hurley and Ella Nelson scored the final two runs on errors to make a winner of reliever Ava Robinson.
WHEELERSBURG 20, LOUISVILLE MALE 9: The Pirates came back from an 8-0 deficit to run rule the Bulldogs at the Woodford County Invitational in Versailles, Kentucky. Macee Eaton homered for the second time in the game to end the contest. Emma Smith and Rileigh Lang each drove in two runs. Kaylynn Carter earned the win in relief. Claire King smacked two homers and Madison Reed and Aubrey Miller one each for Male. Earlier in the day, the Pirates beat Cooper (Kemtucky) 9-3.
Track
GREEN INVITATIONAL: Wheelersburg's boys and Northwest's girls won titles at the Green Invitational in Franklin Furnace, Ohio.
The Pirates totaled 181 points to outdistance Coal Grove's 138.5. Lucasville Valley was third with 67.5, followed by Green at 66.5, Northwest 48.5, Portsmouth West 40.5, New Boston 27, Portsmouth Clay 13.5 and Western Pike 4.
Wheelersburg featured multiple individual winners. Devon Lattimore won the 100-meter dash in 11.39 seconds. Kayson Whitt won the 200 in 23.51 and the 400 in 53.11. Tate Hollback won the 3,200 in 11:27.46. Elijiah Brown ran 16.7 to take the 110 hurdles. Kenyon Evans leaped 5 feet, 8 inches to take the high jump. The Pirates won the 4x100 relay in 45.26 and the 4x400 in 3:47.77.
Coal Grove's Gavin Gipson won the 300 hurdles in 43.76 and Landon Roberts the pole vault, going 12 feet. The Hornets won the 4x200 in 1:36.98.
For the girls, Green's Mylee Brown won the 800 in 3:07.79. The Bobcats' Kinslee McIhenee won the 1,600 in 6:45.20 and 3,200 in 14:28.90. Green's Katelinn Satterfield went 6 feet, 6 inches to win the pole vault. Mia Weber of Ironton St. Joe won the shot put with a throw of 28 feet, 2 inches.
