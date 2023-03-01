PIKEVILLE, Ky. – Lawrence County let all of its 15-point halftime lead slip away on Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs made up for it in overtime.
Lawrence County outscored Paintsville 9-1 in the extra session to escape the Tigers 67-59 in the 15th Region Tournament quarterfinals at Appalachian Wireless Arena.
Kensley Feltner battled foul trouble to score 26 points for the Bulldogs (28-5), who advanced to the region tournament semifinals on Friday against Pike County Central. Lawrence County’s Miss Basketball candidate knocked down 10 of her 11 free throws.
Feltner scored four points and Kaison Ward dropped in a 3-pointer in overtime for the Bulldogs.
Ward and Sophie Adkins scored 10 points apiece for Lawrence County.
Kylie Kinner led Paintsville’s furious rally with 34 points. She converted four of her five 3-pointers in the second half, during which time she scored 25 points.
Emilea Preece added 17 points for the Tigers (19-12).
The Hawks beat Shelby Valley 43-41 earlier Tuesday night.
PAINTSVILLE 11 8 24 15 1 – 59: Helton 3, Kinner 34, Vannoy 2, Mulcahy 3, Preece 17, Keeton 0.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 18 16 10 14 9 – 67: Feltner 26, Curnutte 6, Ward 10, Adkins 10, Nelson 9, Maynard 6, Holt 0, Patton 0.
Boys basketball
ZANE TRACE 53, WHEELERSBURG 39: Landen Jarrell and Xander Ream each scored 18 points to lead the top-seeded Pioneers (20-3) past the sixth-seeded Pirates (19-6) in Jackson, Ohio. At 6 p.m. Sunday in the district finals at Ohio University's Convocation Center in Athens, Zane Trace will take on the winner of Wednesday's other semifinal featuring No. 2 South Point (19-4) and No. 7 Fairland (16-8).
