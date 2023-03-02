PIKEVILLE, Ky. – The Bulldogs blew up on Belfry.
Lawrence County trailed by one point after one quarter and led just 24-20 at halftime of their 15th Region Tournament quarterfinal against Belfry on Wednesday night at Appalachian Wireless Arena.
The Bulldogs outscored the Pirates 41-25 the rest of the way to win 65-45 and move on to Saturday night’s region tournament semifinal.
Andrew Bloomfield scored 20 points for Lawrence County (19-14), including 18 in the second half. He pitched in 13 markers in the decisive third quarter.
Kaden Gillispie added 13 points and Logan Ratliff netted 12.
Cody Erwin led Belfry (9-24) with 16 points. Caden Woolum delivered 13.
The Bulldogs advance to meet Martin County. The Cardinals beat Shelby Valley 71-64 later Wednesday.
BELFRY 9 11 13 12 – 45: Woolum 13, Daniels 2, Erwin 16, Brown 7, Banks 3, Varney 4, Hensley 0, Hagy 0, Burke 0, Deskins 0, Rhodes 0.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 8 16 25 16 – 65: Bloomfield 20, Lafferty 5, Marcum 6, Perry 9, Gillispie 13, Ratliff 12, Scaggs 0, Davis 0, Horn 0, Staniford 0, Ellis 0, Fetherolf 0.
