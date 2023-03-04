LOGAN, Ohio -- Wheelersburg is headed to the girls high school basketball state Final Four for the first time.
The Pirates defeated Portsmouth West 50-41 Friday night in the Division III, Region 15 championship game in Jim Myers Gym.
The game was tied 30-30 after three periods. Wheelersburg then held the Senators scoreless for the first 5:52 of the fourth quarter to take a 36-30 lead. Emma Sayre made a 3-pointer to pull West within 36-33, but the Pirates scored the next five points. The Senators moved within 41-38 on a Sayre layup but pulled no closer.
Wheelersburg (24-2), which lost twice to West in the regular season, will play either Versailles (17-9) or Columbus Africentric (22-4) at 11 a.m. Friday in the state semifinals at the University of Dayton.
Macee Eaton scored 19 points and Lexi Rucker 15 for the Pirates. Sayre led the Senators with 25 points.
WHEELERSBURG 11 10 12 17 -- 50: Vastine 0, Whittaker 5, Coriell 2, Kennard 3, Tilley 2, Walker 4, Rucker 15, Eaton 19.
PORTSMOUTH WEST 10 9 11 11 -- 41: Howell 9, Andre 0, S. McDermott 0, Rollins 0, Sayre 25, Deaver 4, Howard 0.
Bowling
OHIO STATE TOURNAMENT: Rock Hill's Bri Reynolds finished 11th in the state finals in Columbus. Reynolds bowled games of 191, 181 and 193 for a 565 series. Amanda Morton of Akron Coventry won the championship with a 635 series.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
