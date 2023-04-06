BELLE, W.Va. — Becca Conrad and Addison Perdue each drove in two runs as Cabell Midland defeated Riverside 11-1 Wednesday in high school softball.
Both hitters went 2 for 4, as did K.K. Wallis, who hit a home run. Sabrina Rose was 2 for 2. Destiny Hale and Elle McCormill each were 2 for 3.
Drea Watts struck out four and allowed one hit in four innings to earn the win.
Cabell Midland (7-1) scored twice in the first, third and fourth innings before adding five in the sixth.
CABELL MIDLAND 202 25 — 11 13 2
RIVERSIDE 000 10 — 1 2 1
Watts, Vaughn (5) and Rose; Chapman, Zornes (5) and Myers.
Hitting: (CM) Conrad 2-4 2 RBI, Perdue 2-4 2 RBI, Wallace 2-4 HR, Hale 2-3, McCormill 2-3, Rose 2-2.
SPRING VALLEY 13, CATASAUQUA 1: Kennedy Davis went 2 for 5 with four RBI as the Timberwolves clobbered the Rough Riders from Pennsylvania in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Brooklyn Ellis was 3 for 4 with three RBI. Sydney Turner went 3 for 5 and stole five bases. Madison Pitts was the winning pitcher.
FAIRLAND 5, ROCK HILL 0: Kaylee Salyer struck out 16 as the Dragons shut out the Redwomen at Jim Bailey Field in Rome Township, Ohio. Salyer allowed one hit and walked two. Ally Shepherd went 2 for 3 with a home run. Jordan Spencer and Katy Bell each were 2 for 2.
ROCK HILL 000 000 0 — 0 1 1
FAIRLAND 010 310 x — 5 8 1
Gillespie and Kidd; Salyer and Black.
Hitting: (F) Shepherd 2-3 HR, Spencer 2-2, Bell 2-2, Salyer 3B.
COAL GROVE 9, CHESAPEAKE 5: The Hornets overcame a 2-0 deficit with four runs in the third and four more in the fourth to beat the Panthers. Abby Deeds went 3 for 4 with two doubles and five RBI. She also was the winning pitcher, whiffing 11. Rylee Black was 2 for 4 and drove in two runs. Robin Isaacs went 3 for 4 for Chesapeake.
LINCOLN COUNTY 12, HURRICANE 3: Josie Bird hit two home runs and recorded her 100th career hit in the Panthers’ triumph over the Redskins in Hamlin, West Virginia.
PND 23, GREEN 0: Gwen Sprak went 3 for 4 with five RBI to lead Portsmouth Notre Dame over the Bobcats in Franklin Furnace, Ohio. Alayla Soard was 3 for 4 and knocked in two runs. Kyndall Ford and Kaylyn Darden each had two hits.
BOYD COUNTY TAKES TWO: In the Cal Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Boyd County swept two games. The Lions beat Castalia (Ohio) Margaretta 9-6 and Tonawanda (New York) Cardinal O’Hara 7-0.
Baseball
IRONTON ST. JOE 16, GREEN 5: Jake Stephens struck out seven in a complete game to help the Flyers (5-1 overall, 4-0 Southern Ohio Conference) defeat the Bobcats. Evan Balestra and Brady Medinger each went 2 for 4. Kai Coleman was 2 for 5.
FAIRLAND 13, ROCK HILL 3: Alex Morgan and Brycen Hunt each knocked in three runs as the Dragons beat the Redmen at Roger Snyder Field in Rome Township, Ohio. Morgan went 2 for 3 and Hunt 2 for 4. Blake Trevathan was 3 for 5 with three RBI. Blaze Perry went 2 for 4 and drove in two runs. Blake Sammons went 2 for 2. Ethan Wall fanned 10 in picking up the win. Fairland scored eight runs in the sixth to pull away.
ROCK HILL 100 001 1 — 3 5 4
FAIRLAND 004 018 — 13 14 1
Lewis, Griffith (6) and Schug; Wall and Cummings.
Hitting: (F) Trevathan 3-5 2B 2 RBI, Perry 2-4 2B 2 RBI, Morgan 2-3 3 RBI, Sammons 2-2, Wall 2B, Hunt 2-4 3 RBI.
STONE BRIDGE 3, SPRING VALLEY 0: The Bulldogs foom Virginia scored runs in the first, fourth and sixth innings to beat the Timberwolves in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
PORTSMOUTH 7, SOUTH POINT 3: The host Trojans built a 7-0 lead and held off the Pointers. Deandre Berry was the winning pitcher.
He struck out 12. Zach Roth, Reade Pendleton, Vinnie Lonardo and Amari Harmon each smacked two hits for Portsmouth.
KENTUCKY ROUNDUP: Raceland beat Erie (Pennyslvania) McDowell 13-10 in the Tampa Bay Spring Training Classic in St. Petersburg, Florida. In the Cal Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Boyd County topped Harbor Creek (Pennsylvania) 14-4, and Lawrence County beat Jeromesville Hillsdale (Ohio) 6-4. Scott County defeated Russell 7-0 in the Jackie Robinson Classic in Vero Bech, Florida.
CLARK TAKES OVER VOLLEYCATS: Ashland announced Jason Clark as its new volleyball coach on Thursday.
Clark, whose next season will be his 16th as a volleyball head coach, has led Raceland, Pikeville, Floyd Central and Pike County Central to 381 victories and skippered the Rams to two 16th Region Tournament titles.
Clark, a four-time Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association region coach of the year, was named Johnson Central’s new coach in January but moves on from the Golden Eagles without coaching them in a match. He couldn’t pass up the chance to take over the Volleycats.
“I have lived in this community,” Clark said, reported The Daily Independent in Ashland. “I’m from this community. I know what Ashland athletics mean here. When given this opportunity to get this job, it was a dream. … It’s where you want to be and where I need to be. Everything kind of fell into place.”
Clark inherits a program that went 30-9 last season under coach Phillip Caudill.