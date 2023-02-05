The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20230206-hds-hs roundup.jpg

Chesapeake's Kate Ball (22) drive up court as Lucasville Valley's Lucie Ashkettle (3) defends  during a high school basketball game Saturday in Chesapeake, Ohio.

 TIM GEARHART | For The Herald-Dispatch

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio -- Chesapeake (16-6) closed the regular season with a 47-35 victory over visiting Lucasville Valley in girls high school basketball on Norm Persin Court.

Sophi Hutchinson scored 22 points for the Panthers, who entertain South Webster at 1 p.m. Feb. 18 in a Division III sectional tournament opener.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you