COAL GROVE, Ohio -- Freshman Sophi Hutchinson scored 25 points and sophomore Kate Ball 19 to lead Chesapeake to a 56-38 victory over Coal Grove Monday night in girls high school basketball.
Chesapeake (14-5 overall, 7-5 Ohio Valley Conference) led 15-10 after one quarter and steadily pulled away.
Clairynn Romans chipped in 10 points for the Panthers. Kelsey Fraley paced the Hornets (11-9, 3-9) with 10 points.
CHESAPEAKE 15 14 22 10 -- 56: Hutchinson 25, Ro. Isaacs 0, A. Isaacs 0, Ball 19, Webb 2, Romans 10.
COAL GROVE 10 7 8 13 -- 38: Fraley 10, Keeney 4, Pauley 3, Noel 8, A. Hicks 7, Hitchcock 0, S. Collins 0, Guy 0, Keaton 6, A. Collins 0, J. Hicks 0, Lambert 0.
FAIRLAND 81, GALLIA ACADEMY 26: Freshman Isa Taliaferro went 8 for 8 shooting and scored 18 points as the Dragons (18-0 overall, 12-0 OVC) clobbered the Blue Angels (2-14, 0-10) in Centenary, Ohio. Fairland led 57-21 at halftime. Tomi Hinkle scored 14 points, Bree Allen 13 and Bailey Russell 10 for Fairland, ranked third in Ohio Division II. Chanee Cremeens led Gallia Academy with eight points.
GALLIA ACADEMY 10 11 2 3 -- 26: Barnes 3, Howell 3, Hammons 4, Cremeens 8, Peck 5, Davis 3, Hattai 0, Wilson, Angel 0, Hunt 0.
FAIRLAND 24 33 20 4 -- 81: Leep 0, Taliaferro 18, Godby 2, R. Barnitz 6, Pemberton 0, Stephenson 0, Spencer 0, Allen 13, Hinkle 14, K. Barnitz 9, Russell 10, Byers 0, Taylor 0, Bruce 9.
ROCK HILL 50, PORTSMOUTH 47: Hazley Matthews scored 24 points, including the winning layup with 21 seconds left, as the Redwomen (15-5 overall, 11-1 OVC) edged the host Trojans (14-5, 7-4).
Portsmouth missed a shot for the lead and the ball went out of bounds, leading to a dispute that netted Portsmouth a technical foul. Matthews made both foul shots to set the score.
The game featured 12 lead changes and nine ties. Hadyn Bailey scored 11 points and J'Lynn Risner 10 for Rock Hill. Sienna Allen led Portsmouth with 24 points.
ROCK HILL 11 17 12 10 -- 50: Bailey 11, Easterling 1, Hankins 2, H. Risner 2, J. Risner 10.
PORTSMOUTH 12 12 14 9 -- 47: Cheatham 5, Allen 24, Reid 5, Mays 4, Cantrell 4.
SOUTH POINT 26, IRONTON 25: Emma Saddler hit a jump shot, her lone basket, with 8 seconds left in the game to lift the homestanding Pointers (6-10 overall, 5-6 OVC) over the Fighting Tigers (3-16, 2-10). South Point overcame a seven-point deficit as Camille Hall scored 10 points. Peyton Deer and Kirsten Williams led Ironton with seven points each.
IRONTON 11 5 3 6 -- 25: Deer 7, Martin 0, E. Williams 2, Carpenter 6, K. Williams 7, Morgan 3, White 0.
SOUTH POINT 4 7 9 6 -- 26: Jones 0, Ermalovich 4, Hall 10, Mitchell 2, Jones 2, Saddler 2, Hopkins 0, Jackson 6.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 38, WAHAMA 34: Sydney Cicenas scored 12 points and made eight steals as the Soldiers (12-2) nipped the White Falcons (5-6) in Huntington. Heidi Adkins made two free throws with 3.8 seconds left to secure the victory. Kate Reynolds scored 12 points for Wahama.
WAHAMA 5 11 9 9 -- 34: Reynolds 12, Richardson 8, VanMatre 7, Wolfe 5, Hoffman 2.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 10 8 10 10 -- 38: Cicenas 12, Tanner 8, Stepp 8, C. ADkins 5, H. ADkins 2, Holderby 2.
ASHLAND 65, RUSSELL 63: Kenleigh Woods scored with 2 seconds remaining to rally the host Kittens (14-4) past the Red Devils (14-8) in Anderson Gym. Ashland trailed by 12 points. Ella Sellars scored 23 points, Woods 15 and Jaidyn Gulley 11. Shaelyn Steele paced Russell with 22 points. Kennedy Darnell scored 14 points and Bella Quinn 11.
RUSSELL 17 20 13 13 -- 63: Steele 22, Darnell 14, Fitzpatrick 6, Atkins 4, Quinn 11, Sanders 4, Oborne 2, Adkins 0.
ASHLAND 15 11 19 20 00 65: Sellars 23, Woods 15, J. Gulley 11, Delaney 6, Karle 5, A. Gulley 3, Duckwyler 2.
PEEBLES 55, GREEN 20: The Indians (12-8) jumped to a 42-7 lead and rolled over the Bobcats (4-9) in Peebles, Ohio. Payton Johnson paced Peebles with 24 points. Abigail Smalley scored 14 and Caydence Carroll 10. Katelinn Satterfield and Mylee Hunt each scored four points for Green.
GREEN 4 3 9 4 -- 20: Satterfield 4, L. Brown 3, Smith 2, M. Brown 3, Laber 0, Hunt 4, Butler 2.
PEEBLES 24 18 9 4 -- 55: McFarland 0, Johnson 24, Smalley 14, Carroll 10, Gray 3, R. Barr 2, Maddox 2, L. Barr 0, Richards 0, Scott 0, Rowland 0.
MINGO CENTRAL 68, LINCOLN COUNTY 40: Addie Smith scored 27 points as the Miners (13-1), top-ranked in Class AA, defeated the Panthers in Naugatuck, West Virginia. Jenna Sparks scored 17 points.
GREENUP COUNTY 49, NITRO 41: Rachel Bush scored 25 points and pulled down 15 rebounds to lead the Musketeers (11-8) over the Wildcats (9-5) in Lloyd, Kentucky. Emily Maynard added 15 points.