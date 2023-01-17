The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20230118-hds-hs roundup.jpg

Chesapeake's Robin Isaacs drives against Green during a high school basketball game Monday on Norm Persin Court in Chesapeake, Ohio.

 TIM GEARHART | For The HErald-Dispatch

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio -- Chesapeake jumped to a 17-2 lead and went on to defeat Green 58-18 Monday in girls high school basketball on Norm Persin Court.

Sophi Hutchinson led the Panthers (11-5) with 16 points. Alex Smith scored six points for Green (5-8), which is without injured leading scorer Anna Knapp.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you