GREENUP COUNTY 53, HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 34: Rachel Bush turned in a double-double of 14 points and 14 rebounds as the Musketeers beat the Irish in Lloyd, Kentucky. Emily Maynard scored 20 points and Kennedy Spencer 13 for Greenup County (9-8).
COAL GROVE 45, IRONTON 33: The host Hornets raced to a 12-2 lead and rolled by the Fighting Tigers. Alivia Noel scored 17 points and Kelsey Fraley 11 for Coal Grove (10-7, 3-7). Evan Williams led Ironton with 17 points.
IRONTON 2 14 3 14 -- 33: Deer 0, Martin 2, E. Williams 17, Carpenter 4, McCall 0, K. Williams 0, Morgan 8, White 2.
COAL GROVE 12 14 9 10 -- 45: Fraley 11, Keeney 9, Noel 16, A. Hicks 3, Keaton 6, J. Hicks 0, Deeds 0.
HURRICANE 45, BRIDGEPORT 41: Maddy Young scored 13 points to lead the Redskins (6-7) by the visiting Indians (10-3). Alex Anderson scored 12 points and Maggie Oduour 10.
SYMMES VALLEY 46, IRONTON ST. JOE 33: Desiree Simpson scored 14 points to help the Vikings (9-7 overall, 8-2 Southern Ohio Conference) past the host Flyers at the Family Life Center. Jordy Ellison scored 11. Mia Weber paced St. Joe (2-12, 2-7) with 13 points.
IRONTON ST. JOE 8 6 4 15 -- 33: Damron 7, Philabaun 3, Sutton 1, Murray 3, A. Weber 6, M. Weber 13.
ROCK HILL 50, VINTON COUNTY 13: The Redwomen (12-5) ran to a 19-3 lead and clobbered the Vikings (3-11) in McArthur, Ohio. Hazley Matthews led Rock Hill with 16 points. Hadyn Bailey scored 14. Haleigh Risner blocked eight shots. Emma Leaming scored six points for Vinton County.
ROCK HILL 19 19 10 2 -- 50: Bailey 14, Easterling 8, Matthew 16, H. Risner 0, J. Risner 5, Hankins 7, S. Kidd 0, Payne 0, J. Kidd 0, Ward 0, Knipp 0, Beckett 0.
VINTON COUNTY 3 5 2 3 -- 13: Williams 0, Cain 1, Davis 3, Leaming 6, Fannin 0, Caudill 0, Riddle 0, Brisker 0, Haislop 0, Barrett 0.
SCHEDULE CHANGE: Cabell Midland's girls home basketball game with Huntington St. Joe on Jan. 23 has been canceled. The Knights are seeking a replacement opponent.
Boys basketball
RUSSELL 67, MENIFEE COUNTY 50: The Red Devils survived a 27-point performance by the Wildcats' Brevon Ricker to win in Russell, Kentucky. Damon Charles scored 25 points and Carson Blum 15 for Russell (16-3). Menifee County dipped to 6-9.
