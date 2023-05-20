NELSONVILLE, Ohio -- Coal Grove's girls and Rock Hill's boys won Division III, Region 11, Southeast District track and field titles Friday at Nelsonville-York High School.
The Hornets finished with 117 points to beat runner-up Frankfort Adena by 37 points. Leesburg Fairfield was third with 57.5, followed by Eastern Meigs with 38, Crooksville 31, Lucasville Valley 30, Portsmouth Notre Dame 29, South Gallia 29, Huntington Ross 19, Federal Hocking 16.5, South Webster 16, Nelsonville-York 15, Trimble 14, North Adams 13, Eastern Pike 12, Paint Valley 12, Oak Hill 8, Southern 7, West Union 7, Lynchburg-Clay 6, Whiteoak 6, Green 6, Manchester 4 and New Boston 3.
Coal Grove's Madison McDaniel won the 100-meter dash in 12.50, the 200 in 25.87 and the 300 hurdles in 48.26. Laura Hamm ran 5:12.88 to win the 1,600 by more than 10 seconds. Hamm won the 800 in 2:20.96. Kylie Montgomery won the 400 in 59.01.
The Hornets 4x200 relay squad of Alyssa Thinodaux, Kelsey Fraley, Olivia Kingrey and Montgomery won in 1:51.15. Thinodaux, Kingrey, Hamm and McDaniel combined to win the 4x100 in 52:13. Montgomery, Kingrey, Thibodaux and Hamm took the 4x400 in 4:14.31.
South Gallia's Gracyn Cremeens qualified for the regional in the 100-meter hurdles in 17.25, just .01 behind winner Avery Teeters of Leesburg Fairfield.
The Redmen won the team title with 85.5 points. Nelsonville-York was second with 73.5, ahead of Paint Valley with 53, Belpre 51, Huntington Ross 46.5, Coal Grove 37.5, Lucasville Valley 35, Whiteoak 28, Trimble 30, Oak Hill 28, Eastern Meigs 27, South Gallia 27, Frankfort Adena 24, Peebles 24, North Adams 24, Waterford 13, Southeastern 10, Green 10, Federal Hocking 7.5, Crooksville 6.5, Eastern Brown 6, Manchester 3, Eastern Pike 1 and Portsmouth Notre Dame 1.
Rock Hill's Izaak Cox finished second in the 100 in 11.36, .20 behind Cole Miller of Paint Valley. Cox was second in the 200 in 22.98. Miller won in 22.80. The Redmen's 4x800 relay team of Sam Simpson, Isaac Phillips, Connor Blagg and Nixon Snavely placed second in 8:28.40. Belpre won in 8:20.78. Rock Hill's 4x100 unit of Victor Day, Will Clement, Noah Doddridge and Cox was second in 45.12. Nelsonville-York won in 44.62. Simpson placed third in the 800 in 2:02.8. Carter Norman of Belpre won in 1:59.93. Simpson, Griffith, Doddridge and Brayden Adams teamed up to run 3:36.90, good for third in the 4x400. Nelsonville-York won in 3:34.85.
South Gallia's Levi Wolford won the high jump, leaping 6 feet, 4.25 inches. Day was second.
Landon Roberts of Coal Grove won the pole vault at 10-8. Rock Hill's Sam Rusk was third at 10-4. Green's Devlin Maynard qualified for the regionals in the 300 hurdles in 43.10 to finish second to the host Buckeyes' Trenton Morrissey, who ran 42.45. Layne Wright of South Gallia was third in 43.12.
POSTPONEMENTS: The Ohio Division III Southeast District softball tournament at Unioto High School in Chillicothe on Saturday was postponed to Sunday.
The new slate has Wheelersburg taking on Wellston at 1 p.m., followed by Ironton versus Portsmouth West. A third game featuring South Webster against Frankfort Adena was moved to 4 p.m. Monday because both schools have graduation Sunday.
The Kentucky 16th Region softball tournament at Lewis County was postponed to Sunday.
