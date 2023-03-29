COAL GROVE, Ohio -- Freshman Caden Turner earned his first varsity win, hurling 2 1/3 innings of relief as Coal Grove (1-0) beat Ironton St. Joe 8-4.
The Flyers left eight runners on base, the Hornets two.
Kai Coleman knocked in Hunter Staton to give St. Joe (1-1) a 1-0 lead in the second, but Coal Grove answered with three runs in the bottom of the inning as Derrick Bloomfield singled home A.J. Daniels, Turner stole home and Bloomfield crossed the plate on a passed ball for a 3-1 lead.
The Flyers regained the advantage with three runs in the fifth when Jake Stephens, Brady Medinger and Wesley Neal drove in runs. The Hornets scored five times in the bottom of the inning as Owen Johnson, Breden Hankins and Bloomfield plated runs.
Bloomfield finished 2 for 3 with two runs batted in. Hodges went 2 for 3 and Brown 2 for 4 for St. Joe.
IRONTON ST. JOE 010 030 -- 4 8 3
COAL GROVE 030 050 x -- 8 6 2
Medinger, Balestra (4), Neal (5), Lyons (6) and Stephens; Davis, Turner (5) and Bloomfield.
Hitting: (ISJ) Brown 2-4 2B, Hodges 2-3; (CG) Hankins 2 RBI, Bloomfield 2-3 2 RBI.
RACELAND 1, FAIRLAND 0: The Rams scored on a combination of a walk, balk, interference during a rundown and a groundout to win a pitcher's duel at Roger Snyder Field in Rome Township, Ohio.
PND 3, CHESAPEAKE 0: Luke Cassidy pitched a one-hit shutout, striking out 10 as the host Titans (2-0) defeated the Panthers (1-2). Ilan Walker drove in two runs and Reagan Lester one.
ASHLAND 16, FAIRVIEW 1: Ryan Brown went 3 for 3 with four RBI as the Tomcats walloped the visiting Eagles. Layne Brammer drove in three runs. Colin Howard was 2 for 3 with two RBI. Jayse Mays was 2 for 2 and Brady Marushi 2 for 3. Brown was the winning pitcher.
RUSSELL 15, WEST CARTER 1: Nick Adams, Luke Pennington and Nathan Oborne drove in two runs apiece as the homestanding Red Devils beat the Comets. Kyle Mokas and Nathan Totten each had two hits. Adams was the winning pitcher.
RIVER VALLEY 13, BELPRE 3: The Raiders pounded 15 hits, three each by Tanner Young and Caleb Owens, in a win over the Eagles in Bidwell, Ohio. Garrett Facemire, Colton Bradley, Reid Haynes and Ethan Jagers smacked two hits apiece. Owens, the winning pitcher, drove in three runs and Jagers two.
Softball
HUNTINGTON HIGH 19, COAL GROVE 4: The host Highlanders (2-6) scored seven runs in the second inning and seven more in the third in a rout of the Hornets. Jayla Bias-Smith earned the win and went 4 for 4. Alexis Gibson knocked in five runs with three hits.
WAHAMA 9, RITCHIE COUNTY 0: The White Falcons scored seven runs over the final three innings to blow open a five-frame affair in Hartford, West Virginia. Emma Knapp had two hits and drove in two runs for Wahama (5-2) and Morgan Christian knocked in three. Elissa Hoffman got the win, allowing two hits. Lillian Monn took the decision for the Rebels (2-3).
LINCOLN COUNTY 9, GREENBRIER EAST 2: Ryleigh Shull, Haleigh Adkins and Meghan Stump hit home runs to lead the Panthers (5-1) past the Spartans (4-2) in Hamlin, West Virginia.