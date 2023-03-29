The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20230330-hds-preprdp.JPG
Coal Grove's Derrick Bloomfield slides into home ahead of the tag of Ironton St. Joe's Brady Medinger Tuesday during a high cshool baseball game in Coal Grove, Ohio.

 TIM GEARHART | For The HErald-Dispatch

COAL GROVE, Ohio -- Freshman Caden Turner earned his first varsity win, hurling 2 1/3 innings of relief as Coal Grove (1-0) beat Ironton St. Joe 8-4.

The Flyers left eight runners on base, the Hornets two. 

