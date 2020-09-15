WILLOW WOOD, Ohio — Coal Grove was on the brink of defeat before rallying for a 3-2 victory over Symmes Valley in high school volleyball Monday.
The Vikings won the first two sets, 26-24, 25-15. The Hornets came back to take the next three, 25-7, 25-20, 15-12.
Kaleigh Murphy paced Coal Grove (4-2) with 23 points, nine kills and seven aces. Gracie Damron scored 20 points, Jaidyn Griffith 17, Emily Carpenter 16 and Addi Dillow 15.
SOUTH WEBSTER 3, GALLIA ACADEMY 0: The Jeeps swept the Blue Angels 25-23, 25-23, 25-18 in Centenery, Ohio.
Faith Maloney made 12 kills for South Webster. Gwen Messer had 11 kills. Graci Claxon made 18 digs and Bella Claxon 10, along with 20 assists. Kendall Bender had 18 assists. McKenna Caldwell led Gallia Academy (7-2) with 12 points.
RIVER VALLEY 3, ROCK HILL 0: Javan Gardner scored 16 points to help the Raiders (5-5) beat the Redwomen 25-12, 25-13, 25-18 in Pedro, Ohio.
Malerie Stanley and Jaden Bradley each scored 10 points for River Valley. Bradley also made 31 assists. Hannah Jacks made 16 kills and Mikinzi Pope 11.
PORTSMOUTH WEST 3, PORTSMOUTH 0: Emma Sayre made 22 digs and Eden Cline 12 kills as the Senators defeated the home-standing Trojans 25-15, 25-18, 25-23.
Madison Perry made 12 kills and 14 digs for Portsmouth. Katie Born made 13 assists and Olivia Ramey 12.
MEIGS 3, BELPRE 0: Andrea Mahr scored 13 points and issued 14 assists in the Marauders' sweep of the Golden Eagles.
Meigs (3-2) won 25-19, 25-16, 25-22 as Mallory Hawley made 12 kills and Hannah Durst 14 digs.
Boys soccer
IRONTON ST. JOE 5, NEW BOSTON 0: Jackson Rowe scored two goals and Bryce Balestra scored once and had three assists to lead the Flyers to a boys soccer victory over the host Tigers.
Zachary Johnson and Brady Medinger also scored for Ironton St. Joe (5-0-1 overall, 3-0-1 Southern Ohio Conference). Jimmy Mahlmeister made nine saves for the Flyers.
POINT PLEASANT 9, SHADY SPRING 0: Braxton-Watkins Lovejoy scored a hat trick to lead the Big Blacks (3-2-1) to a triumph over the Tigers.
Adam Veroski scored as Point Pleasant outshot Shady Spring 54-3, 21-1 on goal. Veroski's goals gave him a school-record 64 for his career.
Kanaan Abbas, Colton Young, Ian Wood and Nick Matheny also scored. Brecken Loudin made one save in earning the shutout.
Girls soccer
IRONTON ST. JOE 11, GREENUP COUNTY 1: Emma Whaley scored five goals and Laiken Unger four as the Flyers clobbered the Musketeers in Lloyd, Kentucky.
Landy Dressel and Addie Philabaum also scored for Ironton St. Joe.
Golf
WAHAMA WINS TRI-MATCH: Mattie Ohlinger shot 48 to lift the White Falcons to a victory over Belpre and Southern at the Riverside Golf Course in Mason, West Virginia.
Wahama and Belpre tied at 172, but Ohlinger's 48 bettered the Golden Eagles' Jacob Ferrier's 52 to give the White Falcons the tiebreaker. Conner Ingles of Wahama took medalist honors with 36.