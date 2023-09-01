PORTSMOUTH, Ohio -- Tyler Collingsworth scored two goals to lead Chesapeake to a 4-0 victory over Portsmouth in high school boys soccer Thursday.
Kaiden Harris earned the shutout as the Panthers improved to 1-2 overall and in Ohio Valley Conference play.
Rolan Aragon and Aden Parrott each scored.
IRONTON ST. JOE 11, WESTERN PIKE 0: Landon Rowe scored four goals and issued a pair of assists as the host Flyers (5-0 overall, 1-0 Southern Ohio Conference) clobbered the Indians (0-1-1, 0-1). Evan Balestra made six saves for St. Joe. Zane Dressel and Wesley Neal each scored twice. Brady Meddinger and Blake Meddinger each added one goal.
GRC 7, ASHLAND 0: P.K. Vogel scored two goals and assisted on one to lead George Rogers Clark (5-3-1) over the Tomcats (2-5) in Winchester, Kentucky. Caleb Bush, Ryan Houchens, Cole Horn, Clay Turley and Rylan Graves also scored. Camdyn Harrison and Jacob Davis combined for the shutout.
Girls soccer
FAIRLAND 6, GALLIA ACADEMY 0: Katie Stitt made 10 saves in a shutout of the Blue Angels in Centenary, Ohio. Molly Dunlap scored two goals as the Dragons improved to 3-3 overall, 2-0 in the OVC. Angela Li scored one goal and issued two assists. Annabelle Wyant, Joelie Jarrell and Kali Hall scored. Morgan Butcher had an assist. Gallia Academy fell to 0-5-1 and 0-2.
ROCK HILL 2, SOUTH POINT 1: Allison Rogers scored the deciding goal off a free kick as the Redwomen (3-2 overall, 2-0 OVC) nipped the Pointers (2-2, 1-2) in Pedro, Ohio. Haven Noel scored off an assist by Emma Scott for Rock Hill's first goal. Abby Payne made two saves.
"We didn't play our best, but I saw glimpses of us piecing the little things together," Rock Hill coach Summer Collins said. "Possession was amazing, movement off the ball was great, but we couldn't find the back of the net."
RUSSELL 5, EAST CARTER 2: Eva Blanke's hat trick lifted the Red Devils over the Raiders in Flatwoods, Kentucky. Emma Stamper scored twice for Russell. Ashlynn Elliott and Ellie Thomas scored for East Carter. It was a rematch of the 2022 16th Region Tournament final won by the Raiders.
PRESTONSBURG 5, BOYD COUNTY 2: Sophie Stephens scored three goals and Jade Fitzpatrick two as the Blackcats (5-3) defeated the Lions (2-4) in Cannonsburg, Kentucky. Lyndsey Stratton made three saves to earn the win.
Golf
WINFIELD WINS DUAL: Jackson Woodburn and Stephen McDavid each shot 1-under-par 35 to pace the Generals to a 149-166 victory over Shady Spring at the Sleepy Hollow Golf Club in Hurricane, West Virginia. Cooper Ward led the Tigers with a 37.
Volleyball
RACELAND 3, ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 0: Kody Haddix made 29 assists and 13 digs to help the Rams (8-1) to a 25-20, 25-15, 25-5 victory over the Royals (5-8) in Ashland. Shaelee Holbrook made 12 digs. Reagan Mackie and Kaylee Braden chipped in 11 digs each.
REPORT RESULTS: Coaches and statisticians may report results of high school sports events by e-mailing hdsports@hdmediallc.com.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
