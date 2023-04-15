The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

FAIRMONT, W.Va. -- Kenyon Collins hit a walk-off home run in the eighth inning to give Cabell Midland a 13-12 victory over Morgantown on Friday in high school baseball at Fairmont State University's Frank Loria Field.

The Knights (8-2) built a 6-2 lead by the end of the second inning, then fell behind 10-8 by conclusion of the fourth. Cabell Midland regained the lead 12-11 in the fifth, only to see the Mohigans tie it in the seventh.

