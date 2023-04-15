FAIRMONT, W.Va. -- Kenyon Collins hit a walk-off home run in the eighth inning to give Cabell Midland a 13-12 victory over Morgantown on Friday in high school baseball at Fairmont State University's Frank Loria Field.
The Knights (8-2) built a 6-2 lead by the end of the second inning, then fell behind 10-8 by conclusion of the fourth. Cabell Midland regained the lead 12-11 in the fifth, only to see the Mohigans tie it in the seventh.
Collins went 5 for 6, knocked in two runs and scored three. Isaac Petitt went 2 for 3 with a double, a triple and drove in five runs. Luke Samuel was 2 for 4 with four RBIs. Ray Ray Williams went 3 for 5. Landon Nida stole a pair of bases. Hunter McSweeney pitched one inning of relief to earn the win.
Riley Anderson and Tommy Montague each batted in two runs for Morgantown (14-2). Montague was 2 for 3. Ryan Fluharty went 2 for 4 with two doubles and Aaron Jamison was 2 for 3.
MORGANTOWN 114 410 10 -- 12 9 2
CABELL MIDLAND 332 040 01 -- 13 14 3
Cottle, Neer, Fluharty and Galusky; Nethercutt, Akers, Alfrey, McSweeney and Samuel.
Hitting: (M) Fluharty 2-4 2 2B, Jamison 2-3, Montague 2-3 2 RBI, Anderson 2B 2 RBI; (CM) Williams 2B 3-5, Collins 5-6 HR 2 RBI, Petitt 2-3 2B 3B 5 RBI, Samuel 2- 5 4 RBI.
MORGANTOWN 7, HUNTINGTON HIGH 4: Aaron Jamison and Caleb Nutter each hit two-run homers to lead the Mohigans (14-1) past the Highlanders (7-7) in Fairmont, West Virginia. Dylan Travinski earned the win.
FAIRLAND 16, PORTSMOUTH 0: The Dragons (9-2 overall, 6-0 Ohio Valley Conference) scored nine runs in the top of the fifth inning to clobber the Trojans. Blake Trevathan drove in four runs. Cooper Cummings was 3 for 4 with three RBIs, Blake Sammons went 3 for 3, Niko Kiritsy went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and wining pitcher Brycen Hunt was 2 for 3.
FAIRLAND 012 49 -- 16 13 0
PORTSMOUTH 000 00 -- 0 4 3
Hunt, Lykins (5) and Cummings; (P) Berry, Jackson (5), Roth (5) and Brooks.
Hitting: (F) Trevathan 4 RBI, Kiritsy 2-3 2 RBI, Cummings 3-4 3 RBI, Sammons 3-3, Hunt 2-3 2B.
IRONTON 15, ROCK HILL 3: Trevor Kleinman doubled and triple in a 2-for-3, six-RBI performance as the Fighting Tigers (7-5 overall, 5-1 OVC) walloped the Redmen. Ian Ginger went 4 for 4 with two doubles and was the winning pitcher, striking out nine in four innings. Brady Moatz was 2 for 3 with four RBIs, Braydon Baker 2 for 2 and Tanner Moore 2 for 3. For Rock Hill, Isaac Doolin was 2 for 2.
ROCK HILL 101 01 -- 3 3 1
IRONTON 165 3x -- 15 16 2
Lewis, Fox (3), Griffith (4) and Harper. Ginger, C. Kleinman (5), Kerns (5) and C. Freeman.
Hitting: (RH) Doolin 2-2; (I) Ginger 4-4 2 2B, T. Kleinman 2-3 2B 3B 6 RBI, Moatz 2-3 4 RBI, Moore 2-3, Kerns 2B, Baker 2-2 2B.
HURRICANE 6, JOHN MARSHALL 0: Daylan Bell hurled a one-hitter as the host Redskins (13-3) beat the Monarchs in the Will Washburn Memorial Tournament at Lola Meeks Field. Logan Gress scored on a passed ball in the first inning to give Hurricane the only run it needed. Blake Stover singled in two runs.
ASHLAND 8, RUSSELL 4: LaBryant Strader belted a bases-loaded double to break a 2-2 tie and help the visiting Tomcats past the Red Devils. Layne Brammer earned the win and Sawyer Edens, who homered, got the save. Ryan Brown went 2 for 4. Trey Berry knocked in two for Russell. Nathan Totten went 3 for 4.
Softball
SPRING VALLEY 5, RUSSELL 2: The Timberwolves rode a 2-for-3, four-RBI performance from Brooklyn Osburn to a triumph over the host Red Devils in the Tri-State Showcase. Osburn also homered and was the winning pitcher. Sydney Turner want 3 for 4 with two stolen bases. Kate Spry was 2 for 4.
FAIRLAND 12, PORTSMOUTH 2: Portsmouth apparently didn't bar the door. Katie Dehart, Katy Bell and Katie Pruitt combined for five hits and seven RBIs as the Dragons routed the host Trojans. Dehart and Bell each smacked two hits to plate three runs as the Dragons routed the host Trojans. Pruitt went 2 for 3 and knocked in one. Jordan Spencer drove in two. Ally Shepherd went 2 for 3. Kaylee Salyer earned the win.
FAIRLAND 202 035 -- 12 9 3
PORTSMOUTH 000 00 -- 2 4 1
Salyer and Black; Ankrom, Dickerson (5) and Born.
Hitting: (F) Shepherd 2-3, Pruitt 2-3, Dehart 2 for 4 3 RBI, Bell 2-4 2B 3 RBI.
WAHAMA 12, POINT PLEASANT 3: Amber Wolfe smashed two home runs, tripled and drove in four in a 3-for-4 effort as the White Falcons (13-3) defeated the Big Blacks in Hartford, West Virginia. Morgan Christian and Elissa Hoffman each went 3 for 3. Mikie Lieving went 2 for 4 with two RBI. Emma Knapp finished with two RBIs. Kate Reynolds was 2 for 3. Hoffman picked up the win. Chloe Patrick hit a home run for Point Pleasant.
POINT PLEASANT 102 00 -- 3 4 3
WAHAMA 540 3x -- 12 17 3
Musser, Supple (4) and Price; Hoffman and Wolfe.
Hitting: (PP) Patrick HR; (W) Lieving 2-4 2B 2 RBI, Wolfe 3-4 2 HR 3B 4 RBI, M. Christian 3-4 2B, Hoffman 3-3, Knapp 2 RBI, Reynolds 2-3.
GALLIA ACADEMY 9, COAL GROVE 4: The Blue Angels scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally past the Hornets in Centenary, Ohio. Ava Angel went 2 for 3 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs. Taylor Mathie was 2 for 4 and drove in two runs. Jenna Harrison went 3 for 4. Mathie was the winning pitcher. Abbie Deeds knocked in two runs for Coal Grove. Jordyn Dale was 2 for 5.
COAL GROVE 200 100 1 -- 4 4 4
GALLIA ACADEMY 101 016 x -- 9 10 2
Deeds and Black; Mathie and Davis.
Hitting: (CG) Dale 2-2, Deeds 2 RBI, Travis 2B; (GA) Harrison 3-3, Angle 2-3 2 2B 2 RBI, Mathie 2-4 2 RBI, Davis 2B.