HURRICANE, W.Va. -- Garrett Cornwell hit a three-run double in the sixth inning to help Fairland (13-3) defeat Hurricane 4-2 Tuesday in a battle of Tri-State high school baseball powers at Lola Meeks Field.
Blake Sammons and Brycen Hunt sandwiched singled around an Alex Morgan walk before Cornwell's gapper sent them home. Blaze Perry smacked two hits and drove in one run. He also was the winning pitcher, allowing four hits, fanning three and walking one in three innings. Hunt earned a save. Starter Blake Trevathan held the Redskins hitless, striking out four and walking two in three innings.
Fairland jumped to a 4-0 lead before Damian Witty scored on a passed ball and Caden Johnson on an error in the sixth to make it 4-2. Dylan Bell went 2 for 3 for Hurricane (18-5), the top-ranked team in West Virginia Class AAA.
FAIRLAND 000 004 0 -- 4 5 1
HURRICANE 000 002 0 -- 2 4 2
Trevathan, Perry (4), Hunt (7) and Cummings; Ocheltree, Witty (5), Carney (6) and Johnson.
Hitting: (F) Perry 2-4, Cornwell 2B 3 RBI; (H) Bell 2-3.
SPRING VALLEY 11, RIPLEY 0: Branson McCloud went 3 for 4, smashed two home runs and drove in six runs to lift the Timberwolves over the Vikings. Garrett Wagoner stole home in the second inning for the winning run. McCloud hit a two-run homer in the third. Sammy Shy's single plated a run for a 4-0 lead. Ethan Fraley, Grant Stratton and Grant Shumaker drove in runs in the fourth to make it 8-0. McCloud was the winning pitcher, allowing one hit and striking out eight.
IRONTON 14, CHESAPEAKE 0: The Fighting Tigers routed the Panthers despite garnering just three hits. Ironton took advantage of seven hit batters, six walks, two errors, a wild pitch and a passed ball to improve to 8-3. Braydon Baker earned the win. Jacob Daniels went 2 for 3 for Chesapeake.
GREENUP COUNTY 16, LEWIS COUNTY 0: Hunter Clevenger, Gavin Roy and Carson Wireman hit home runs as the Musketeers clobbered the Lions in Lloyd, Kentucky.
FAIRVIEW 10, GREEN 2: Tamel Smith was 4 for 5 and Tanner Reihs 3 for 4 with two RBIs in the Eagles' triumph over the Bobcats in Franklin Furnace, Ohio. Izaac Johnson went 2 for 4 and was the winning pitcher. Kaden Sparks knocked in two.
POINT PLEASANT 10, NITRO 4: Zach Jordan smacked two hits for three RBIs as the visiting Big Blacks rallied from two runs down. Casey Killingsworth plated two runs on three hits. Carsen Lambert smacked two hits and drove in a pair of runs.
RACELAND 13, RUSSELL 3: Conner Hughes went 3 for 4 with three RBIs to pace the homestanding Rams past the Red Devils. Connor Thacker went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Jeremy Kerns knocked in two. Clay Coldiron was the winning pitcher. Nick Adams went 2 for 3 for Russell.
Softball
SPRING VALLEY 9, CAPITAL 0: Kate Spry went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two stolen bases as the Timberwolves (19-5) shut out the visiting Cougars. Sydney Turner went 3 for 4 and swiped three bases. Brooklyn Osburn went 2 for 3 and was the winning pitcher, allowing two hits and striking out 10.
RACELAND 10, HUNTINGTON HIGH 7: Kali Vance and Davanna Grubb homered to lead the Rams by the host Highlanders. Peyton Mackie went 2 for 5 with four RBIs. Grubb was 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Vance went 3 for 4 and drove in two. Bryna Wellman was 2 for 3. Makenzie Bradley picked up the win.
COAL GROVE 10, RUSSELL 9: Jordyn Dale celebrated Senior Night with a walk-off single to give the Hornets a triumph over the Red Devils. Winning pitcher Abbie Deeds whiffed 10 and knocked in a pair of runs. Rylee Black homered to help Coal Grove overcome a 6-3 deficit. Dale finished 2 for 4 and Kassidy Travis 2 for 3. Baelie Hitchcock drove in two. Black had three RBIs. Haylee Thornsberry and Josie Atkins each went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for Russell. Aubrey Patel went 2 for 4.
RUSSELL 204 012 1 -- 9 9 0
COAL GROVE 302 201 2 -- 10 10 4
Patel, Howard (5) and Chalupa; Deeds and Black.
Hitting: (R) Patel 2-3, Thornsberry 2-4 2B 2 RBI, Adkins 2-4 2 RBI; (CG) Dale 2-4, Deeds 2 RBI, Black HR 3 RBI, Hitchcock 2 RBI, Pauley 2B, Travis 2-3.
IRONTON WINS TWO: Bella Sorbilli hurled a two-hit shutout with two RBIs as the host Fighting Tigers walloped Chesapeake 14-0. Katelyn Moore went 2 for 2, homered and knocked in four runs. Gracie Brammer doubled twice in four at-bats. Braylin Wallace had two hits and a pair of RBIs. Katelyn Williams tripled home two runs. Aubrey Ferguson was 2 for 3.
Ironton also edged Northwest 7-6 as Emily Weber drove in the tying run and scored the game-winner. Mollyann Runyon smacked a pair of two-run homers for the Mohawks. Lauren Redoutey was 3 for 4. Aubrey Shavers, Sorbilli and Brammer hit solo home runs for the Tigers. Sorbilli was the winner. Ferguson went 3 for 4 with three RBIs. Brammer was 2 for 4.
First game
CHESAPEAKE 000 00 -- 0 2 2
IRONTON 860 0x -- 14 12 2
Webb and Bishop; Sorbilli and Brammer.
Hitting: (I) Brammer 2-4 2 2B, Ferguson 2-3, Sorbilli 2B 2 RBI, Wallace 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Moore 2-2 HR 4 RBI, Williams 2 RBI.
Second game
NORTHWEST 100 041 0 -- 6 8 0
IRONTON 002 030 2 -- 7 11 1
Puckett, Redoutey (5) and Hawes; Wallace, Sorbilli (5) and Brammer.
Hitting: (N) Runyon 3-4 2 HR 4 RBI, Redoutey 3-4 2B; (I) Brammer 2-4 HR, Weber 2-4 3B, Ferguson 3-4 3B 3 RBI, Sorbilli HR 2 RBI, Shavers HR.
SYMMES VALLEY 16, SCIOTOVILLE EAST 3: The Vikings rolled seven twice. Symmes Valley (14-6 overall, 10-1 Southern Ohio Conference) scored seven runs in the third inning and again in the fifth to win on the road. Brenna Tibbs earned the win and went 2 for 4 with three RBI. Lindsey Freeman was 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Jordi Ellison went 2 for 3. Kayley Maynard drove in two.
SYMMES VALLEY 207 07 -- 16 10 1
SCIOTOVILLE EAST 010 20 -- 3 2 7
Tibbs and Thompson; Lennix and Huffard.
Hitting: (SV) Freeman 3-4 2 2B 2 RBI, Tibbs 2-4 2B 3 RBI, Ellison 2-3, Simpson 3B. Maynard 3B 2 RBI.
WAHAMA 16, SOUTHERN 2: Morgan Christian drove in five runs on three hits to lead the White Falcons past the Tornadoes in Racine, Ohio. Kayla Christian, Fiona VanMatre and Kate Reynolds had two hits and two RBIs apiece. Kiersten Rose knocked in two runs for Southern.