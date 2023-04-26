The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HURRICANE, W.Va. -- Garrett Cornwell hit a three-run double in the sixth inning to help Fairland (13-3) defeat Hurricane 4-2 Tuesday in a battle of Tri-State high school baseball powers at Lola Meeks Field.

Blake Sammons and Brycen Hunt sandwiched singled around an Alex Morgan walk before Cornwell's gapper sent them home. Blaze Perry smacked two hits and drove in one run. He also was the winning pitcher, allowing four hits, fanning three and walking one in three innings. Hunt earned a save. Starter Blake Trevathan held the Redskins hitless, striking out four and walking two in three innings.

