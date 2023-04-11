COAL GROVE, Ohio -- Abbie Deeds' pitching wasn't just dirty, it was filthy Monday.
The sophomore struck out 15 and pitched a three-hit shutout as Coal Grove defeated South Point 10-0 Monday in high school softball.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
COAL GROVE, Ohio -- Abbie Deeds' pitching wasn't just dirty, it was filthy Monday.
The sophomore struck out 15 and pitched a three-hit shutout as Coal Grove defeated South Point 10-0 Monday in high school softball.
Brannah Pauley went 3 for 3 and drove in four runs. Shay Collins went 2 for 3. Braelie Hitchcock was 2 for 2. Deeds went 2 for 4.
CABELL MIDLAND 5, GEORGE WASHINGTON 2: Drea Watts struck out 14 to lead the Knights to a triumph over the Patriots in Ona. Addi Perdue went 2 for 3 for Cabell Midland. Alexis Adkins was 2 for 2 with a two-run home run for George Washington. Natalie Tomblin went 2 for 3.
GEORGE WASHINGTON 200 000 0 -- 2 5 0
CABELL MIDLAND 000 230 x -- 5 7 0
Adkins and Sitler; Watts and Rose.
Hitting: (GW) Adkins 2-2 HR 2 RBI, Tomblin 2-3 2B; (CM) Perdue 2-3 2B, Tatum 2B, Wallis 3B.
SPRING VALLEY 7, LAWRENCE COUNTY 6: Kate Spry smashed a home run and drove in three runs as the host Timberwolves edged the Bulldogs. Sydney Turner went 4 for 4 and stole two bases. Kennedy Davis homered as part of a 2 for 4 performance. Raelyn Adkins was 2 for 4 with a homer. Brooklyn Osburn and Chloe Townsend each went 2 for 4. Winning pitcher Madison Pitts struck out 10.
RIVER VALLEY 5, MEIGS 1: Abbigail Hollanbaugh whiffed seven in as many innings to earn the win as the Raiders beat the Marauders in Pomeroy, Ohio. Riley Bradley smacked three hits and drove in four runs, three on a first-inning, bases-loaded triple.
WEST CARTER 9, FAIRVIEW 3: Brandi McGlone went 3 for 5 with a home run and three RBI in the Comets' triumph over the Eagles in Olive Hill, Kentucky. Sarah Reffitt and Alyssa Willis each were 2 for 4 with two RBI. Camryn Burton was 2 for 5. Willis was the winning pitcher. Shelby Gibson whacked two hits in three at-bats for the Eagles.
Baseball
FAIRLAND 13, CHESAPEAKE 0: The Dragons raced to a 5-0 lead in the first inning and romped over the Panthers at Roger Snyder Field in Rome Township, Ohio. Alex Morgan went 2 for 3 with four RBI. Cooper Cummings was 2 for 2 and knocked in a pair of runs. Niko Kiritsy and Brycen Hunt each drove home two. Ethan Wall earned the win.
CHESAPEAKE 000 00 -- 0 2 3
FAIRLAND 517 0x -- 13 10 1
Pratt, Brandenberg (1), Brammer (3), Daniels (3) and Wright; Wall, Lykins (4) and Cummings.
Hitting: (F) Kiritsy 2 RBI, Hunt 2B 2 RBI, Cummings 2-2 2 RBI, Lykins 2B, Morgan 2-3 4 RBI.
ASHLAND 8, SPRING VALLEY 1: LaBryant Strader and Sawyer Edens each had two hits and two RBI to lead the host Tomcats by the Timberwolves. Drew Kelley went 2 for 4. Ryan Brown struck out eight in six innings to earn the win.
GREENUP COUNTY 4, ROWAN COUNTY 1: Jack Gullett homered and Cohen Underwood pitched a complete game in the Musketeers' victory over the Vikings in the Kentucky 2A sectional tournament in Lloyd, Kentucky.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.