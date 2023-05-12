PORTSMOUTH, Ohio -- Portsmouth was the victim of good Deeds.
Abbie Deeds went 3 for 3 with two runs batted in and struck out 11 Trojans to lead visiting Coal Grove (12-11) to a 7-0 victory Thursday in a Division III high school softball sectional tournament championship game. Deeds allowed three hits as the 19th-seeded Hornets upset No. 6 Portsmouth (11-8).
Katie Born went 2 for 3 for the Trojans.
Coal Grove advances to the district semifinal against seventh-seeded Wellston (15-5) Monday at Unioto High School in Chillicothe, Ohio.
The other semifinal features undefeated No. 1 Wheelersburg vs. No. 13 River Valley. The Pirates walloped Chesapeake 22-0 Thursday.
COAL GROVE 410 200 -- 7 8 0
PORTSMOUTH 000 000 -- 0 0 3 0
Deeds and Black; Dickerson, K. Ankrom and K. Born.
Hitting: (P) Born (CG) Deeds 3-3 3 RBIs, Pauley 2B, Black 2B, Collins 2B.
IRONTON 10, ROCK HILL 5: The eighth-seeded Fighting Tigers doubled up the 17th-seeded Redwomen in a Division III sectional tournament game in Ironton. The Tigers move to the district semifinals against No. 5 Northwest at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Unioto.
RIVER VALLEY 4, MEIGS 3: The 13th-seeded Raiders won their first sectional title since 2012, edging the No. 12 Marauders in Pomeroy, Ohio. Riley Bradley smacked three hits for River Valley. Abbie Hollanbaugh earned the win, stranding the potential tying run at third to end the game. Jordin Davenport went 2 for 3 and Malia Payne 2 for 4 for Meigs.
SOUTHERN SWEEPS: The Tornadoes beat South Gallia 25-5 and 8-0 in Mercerville, Ohio. In the opener, Jaylynn Hupp drove in six runs on four hits for Southern. Kass Chaney smacked three hits and knocked in five runs. Hayden Turner produced three RBIs on a trio of hits. Payton Halley knocked in two for the Rebels. Alyssa Waugh whacked two hits. In the nightcap, Hupp and Kianna Rose each drove in two.
Baseball
IRONTON ST. JOE 14, EASTERN-PIKE 1: Freshman Carson Willis hurled a one-hitter as the Flyers clobbered the Eagles in Beaver, Ohio. Kai Coleman went 3 for 4 and drove in three runs. Hunter Staton was 2 for 3. Drew Brown knocked in a pair of runs.
IRONTON ST. JOE 312 35 -- 14 11 0
EASTERN-PIKE 000 10 -- 1 1 3
Willis and Balestra; Smith, Tomlinson (4), Bellomy (5), Salmen (5) and Haislop.
EAST CARTER 2, BOYD COUNTY 1: Connor Skaggs fanned five and threw a five-hitter as the Raiders (24-5) nipped the Lions (20-7) in Grayson, Kentucky.
FAIRVIEW 17, ELLIOTT COUNTY 0: Cameron Harper and Jeremy Harper each drove in three runs as the Eagles (15-12) laid waste to the Lions (1-16) in Westwood, Kentucky. Xavien Kouns knocked in two runs. Cameron Harper earned the win.
SOUTHERN 19, SOUTH GALLIA 4: Brandon Loudermilt smashed two hits to drive in three runs, and Derek Griffith plated three on a trio of hits, as the Tornadoes clobbered the Rebels in Mercerville, Ohio. Kaiden Michael had two hits. Jahvin Davis knocked in two for South Gallia.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
