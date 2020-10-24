McDERMOTT, Ohio — Northwest swept Coal Grove 25-11, 25-11, 25-21 in a Division III Southeast Sectional championship match Saturday in McDermott, Ohio.
The Hornets’ Addi Dillow recorded her 1,000th career kill in the contest.
Football
BETSY LAYNE 18, FAIRVIEW 12: The Bobcats (1-4) made a goal-line stand in the final two minutes and held on to beat the Eagles (1-5) in Westwood, Kentucky.
Chase Mims threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Brady Robinson with 8:03 left in the game to win it.
Fairview gave itself a chance, though, when it blocked a punt and recovered at the Betsy Layne 9 with 4:42 to play. A penalty and a sack, however, led to the Eagles turning over the ball on downs having gained just one yard.
Mims gave the Bobcats the lead with a 1-yrd TD run with 11 seconds remaining in in the first quarter. Fairview tied it on a 65-yard interception return by Jeremy Harper. Betsy Layne regained the lead on Mims’ 60yard touchdown pass to Nicholas Howell 2:50 before halftime. The Eagles tied again when Tanner Johnson threw an 8-yard TD pass to Austin Miller.
Mims completed 12 of 22 passes for 195 yards. Howell caught nine passes for 109 yards.
SCHEDULE CHANGE: Point Pleasant and Winfield have moved their Nov. 6 football game to Oct. 30.
The Generals were scheduled to play Scott, but can’t because of the Skyhawks COVID-19 restrictions.
Boys soccer
WHEELERSBURG 1, LUCASVILLE VALLEY 0: Aaron Jolly scored at the 68:30 mark to lift the Pirates (18-0) over the Indians in a Division III Southeast District semifinal game at Ed Miller Stadium.
NORTH ADAMS 2, SOUTH POINT 0: The Green Devils edged the visiting Pointers in a Division III Southeast District semifinal in Seaman, Ohio.
The Green Devils will play Wheelersburg Thursday at Waverly for the district championship. The Pirates won the regular-season meeting 5-1 on Sept. 12.
IRONTON ST. JOE 2, MINFORD 1: The host Flyers edged the Falcons to in a Division III Southeast District Tournament semifinal.
Ironton St. Joe will take on either Lynchburg-Clay or South Webster in the district finals.
Cross country
KENTUCKY REGION 6: Boyd County’s boys won the championship with 25 points Saturday.
Rowan County was second with 69 and Ashland third with 82, followed by Russell with 84, Mason County with 130 and East Carter with 136.
In the girls meet, Boyd County’s Sophia Newsome won the individual title in 19:26.85, nearly 10 seconds ahead of runner-up Paige Decker of Mason County.