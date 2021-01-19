CENTENARY, Ohio -- On Friday, while at the Coal Grove boys basketball home game, Addi Dillow talked about how Gallia Academy's gym can be a difficult place to shoot.
On Tuesday, the Hornets' senior guard made 18 of 25 shots in scoring 36 points in the Blue Angels gym to pace Coal Grove (14-1 overall, 10-1 Ohio Valley Conference) to its 13th consecutive victory, a 71-33 rout.
The Hornets took control early, racing to a 44-16 halftime lead.
Abbey Hicks scored 13 points and pulled down nine rebounds for Coal Grove. Kaleigh Murphy chipped in nine points and nine rebounds. Maddy Petro led Gallia Academy (4-5, 3-4) with 13 points and nine rebounds.
Both teams return to action Thursday, with the Hornets visiting Chesapeake, and the Blue Angels going to Fairland.
COAL GROVE 17 27 12 15 -- 71: Fraley 3, Holmes 4, Dillow 36, Keeney 0, Hamm 0, Deeds 2, Noel 0, Hicks 0, Murphy 9, Hicks 13, Harmon 4, Keaton 0, Griffith 0.
GALLIA ACADEMY 8 8 9 8 -- 33: Cremeens 2, Griffin 6, Ehman 0, Petro 13, Wilcoxon 7, Reed 0, Hammons 3, Truance 2, Howell 0.
ROCK HILL 49, ATHENS 33: Hope Easterling scored 11 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to help the Redwomen beat the Bulldogs in Pedro, Ohio.
Hadyn Bailey scored 12 points for Rock Hill, which led 21-16 at halftime and pulled away with a 15-5 run in the third quarter. Emily Zuber and Halie Mills led Athens with eight points each. Mills snagged 10 rebounds.
ATHENS 9 7 5 12 -- 33: Cordray-Davis 3, A. Benton 3, Zuber 8, Federspeil 5, K. Benton 6, Mills 8.
ROCK HILL 9 12 15 13 -- 49: Matney 7, H. Bailey 12, Scott 5, Easterling 11, Pancake 9, Hanshaw 5.
ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 45, SCIOTOVILLE EAST 42: Gabby Karlee scored 17 points, snatched 10 rebounds and issued six assists to lead the visiting Royals (5-3) over the Tartans (1-8).
Jewelia VanKeuren and Baylee Trimble each scored 11 points and snared 10 rebounds for Rose Hill Christian. Grace Smith scored 13 points and Mia Caldwell 12 for Sciotoville East.
ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 13 9 16 7 -- 45: Karle 17, Trimble 11, VanKeuren 11, Stephens 6.
SCIOTOVILLE EAST 4 18 11 9 -- 42: Johnson 2, F. Smith 8, G. Smith 13, Conley 7, Caldwell 12, Dingess 0, Pelfrey 0, Robinson 0.
WHEELERSBURG 51, OAK HILL 38: Kaylee Darnell scored 14 points and Madison Whittaker 10 as the Pirates topped the host Oaks.
Brooke Howard scored 17 points and Baylee Howell 10 for Oak Hill.
RIVER VALLEY 69, SOUTH GALLIA 51: Hannah Jacks scored a career-high 32 points, grabbed eight rebounds and handed out six assists to lift the Raiders (9-5) over the Rebels (7-8) in Mercerville, Ohio.
Jacks was scoreless in the first quarter, but made a trio of 3-point goals in scoring 11 points in the second quarter to help River Valley to a 38-29 halftime lead. Lauren Twyman scored 16 points, 11 in the first quarter. Emma Truance scored 11.
Jessie Rutt scored 14 points to lead South Gallia. Tori Triplett scored 13 points and Macie Siders 10.
RIVER VALLEY 17 21 16 15 -- 69: Jacks 32, Twyman 16, Truance 11, Somerville 6, Holley 2, Barcus 2.
SOUTH GALLIA 14 15 7 15 -- 51: Rutt 14, Triplett 13, Sider 10, Halley 9, Lambert 5.
Wrestling
SAUNDERS INSURANCE DUALS: Westfall won the five-team tournament in Centenary, Ohio. Host Gallia Academy finished second, followed by West Jefferson, Greenfield McClain and Nelsonville-York. Blue Devils who went 5-0 included Todd Elliott (120 pounds), Garytt Schwall (132) and Hudson Shamblin (160).
Schedule changes
Ironton St. Joe's boys basketball game Tuesday at Portsmouth Notre Dame was postponed. Instead, the Titans played at Oak Hill.
Sciotoville East's boys game at Symmes Valley, Green's game at New Boston and Portsmouth Clay's at Western-Pike also were postponed. Ironton St. Joe's girls home game with Green on Monday was postponed, as was Northwest at Portsmouth West girls, and Eastern-Pike at South Webster girls. No makeup dates were available.