ONA — McKenzie Dishman hit a two-run home run in the top of the eighth inning Thursday to give Spring Valley (2-0) a 3-1 victory over Cabell Midland in high school softball at Paul Adams Field.

The Timberwolves took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Kate Spry singled in a run. The Knights (0-1) tied it in the third on a sacrifice fly by K.K. Wallace.

