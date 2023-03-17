ONA — McKenzie Dishman hit a two-run home run in the top of the eighth inning Thursday to give Spring Valley (2-0) a 3-1 victory over Cabell Midland in high school softball at Paul Adams Field.
The Timberwolves took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Kate Spry singled in a run. The Knights (0-1) tied it in the third on a sacrifice fly by K.K. Wallace.
Madison Pitts allowed two hits and struck out 10 batters to earn the victory. Dishman and Spry each smacked two hits. Drea Watts took the loss in relief of Quinn Ballengee.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 14, ASHLAND 0: Kensley Feltner and Abby Nelson drove in three runs each as the Bulldogs clobbered the host Kittens. Bree Jones went 4 for 4 and stole three bases. Allie Triplett was 2 for 2 with two steals. Dani Crum went 2 for 3 and Feltner 2 for 4. Jada Patton and Shelby Evans each drove in two runs. Taylor Blevins was the winning pitcher. Jada Erwin took the loss.
WAHAMA 3, RIPLEY 1: Down to their final at-bat, the White Falcons scored a run in the top of the seventh to force extras, then tallied twice in the ninth to win on the road. Amber Wolfe drove in two runs on two hits, one a homer, and Mikie Lieving and Emma Knapp added two hits each for Wahama. Lieving went the distance, throwing 150 pitches and allowing an unearned run on six hits, with 15 strikeouts and one walk. Ellizanna Hershey had two hits for the Vikings. Sidney Varney also threw nine innings and 155 pitches, with 10 hits, four walks and nine punchouts.
BOYD COUNTY 22, PRESTONSBURG 1: The visiting Lions hung 16 runs in the second frame to produce a mercy-rule win in three innings. Maddison Badgett had three hits and Kyli Kouns and Savanna Henderson added two each. Badgett drove in four runs and Sara Bays knocked in three. Bays and Henderson each homered. Haeleigh Sharp was credited with the victory.
Baseball
BOYD COUNTY 4, CABELL MIDLAND 1: The visiting Lions’ 5-6-7 hitters — Gunnar Gerahart, Jacob Vanover and Brogan Jones — had two hits apiece and combined for two doubles, a dinger and three RBIs. Vanover knocked in two runs and homered and Jones doubled twice. JK McKnight, a transfer from Russell, got the win in his Boyd County debut, allowing one run on two hits in 4 1/3 innings. He walked five Knights and fanned six. Kenyon Collins had two hits for Cabell Midland. Aden McCormill took the loss despite seven punchouts in four frames.
HURRICANE 14, PARKERSBURG SOUTH 3: Braden Sloan homered and knocked in two runs as the host Redskins (1-0) walloped the Patriots at Lola Meeks Field. Payton Ocheltree and Owen Gress each had two RBI. Evan Stover was 3 for 4. Dylan Bell went 2 for 3 and was the winning pitcher, striking out four in three innings.
ROWAN COUNTY 10, ASHLAND 0: Hayden Mains went 4 for 4 with three RBI as the Vikings (2-0) routed the host Tomcats (0-1). Jayson Ingles was 2 for 2 and knocked in two runs. Chance Furnish drove in two. Aaron Pennington went 2 for 4. Ingles struck out eight and allowed one hit in four innings to pick up the win.
RUSSELL 3, BATH COUNTY 1: Matthew Haggard drove in a pair of runs to help the Red Devils (1-0) beat the Wildcats (1-1) in Russell, Kentucky. Winning pitcher Clark Looney fanned eight in four innings.
Parker Mitchell struck out three in one inning to earn a save.
FAIRVIEW 7, MORGAN COUNTY 5: Xavien Kouns, Tamel Smith, Richard Vanhoose and Tanner Reihs knocked in runs to help the Eagles (1-1) defeat the Cougars in West Liberty, Kentucky. Kouns was 3 for 5. Johnson went 2 for 5 with two doubles. Dustin Allen went 2 for 5. Johnson was the winning pitcher. Elijah O’Quinn was 3 for 4 with four RBI for Morgan County (1-3). Parker Trusty suffered the loss.
REPORT RESULTS: Coaches or statisticians may report results of high school sports events by e-mailing hdsports@hdmediallc.com.
