Tri-State sports roundup

ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Fairland scored three runs in the first inning and four in the second on its way to a 10-0 victory over Coal Grove on Monday in high school baseball at Roger Snyder Field.

Cooper Cummings and Blake Sammons each drove in two runs. Blake Trevathan went 3 for 4 and stole two bases. Niko Kiritsy was 2 for 2 as the Dragons pounded 13 hits and took advantage of seven Hornets errors.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

