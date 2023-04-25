ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Fairland scored three runs in the first inning and four in the second on its way to a 10-0 victory over Coal Grove on Monday in high school baseball at Roger Snyder Field.
Cooper Cummings and Blake Sammons each drove in two runs. Blake Trevathan went 3 for 4 and stole two bases. Niko Kiritsy was 2 for 2 as the Dragons pounded 13 hits and took advantage of seven Hornets errors.
Ethan Wall was the winning pitcher, combining with Garrett Cornwell on a two-hitter.
COAL GROVE 000 00 -- 0 2 7
FAIRLAND 10 13 0 -- 10 13 0
Davis, Schwab (2) and catcher; Wall, Cornwell (3) and Cummings.
Hitting: (F) Cummings 2 RBI, Sammons 2 RBI, Kiritsy 2-2 2B, Cornwell 2B.
CABELL MIDLAND 11, SOUTH CHARLESTON 1: Luke Samuel went 4 for 4 and drove in five runs Monday to lead the Knights (12-5) past the Black Eagles in Ona. Jack Eastone knocked in two runs. Kenyon Collins and Ray Ray Williams each was 2 for 2. Aden McCormill was the winning pitcher.
SOUTH CHARLESTON 000 01 -- 1 4 1
CABELL MIDLAND 520 31 -- 11 13 1
McCulley, Graley (3) and Dixon; McCormill, Maynard (4) and Samuel.
Hitting: (SC) Johnson 2B, Dixon 2B; (CM) McSweeney 2B, Nida 2B, Williams 2-2 2 SB, Collins 2-2, Samuel 4-4 5 RBI, Eastone 2 RBI.
ASHLAND 2, BOYD COUNTY 1: Freshman Jayse Mays' walk-off single scored LaBryant Strader in the Tomcats' victory over the Lions. Mays finished 2 for 2 as Ashland broke an 11-game losing streak to Boyd County. Ryan Brown scattered five hits and whiffed five to pick up the win. Brown also scored on a double by Strader, who went 2 for 3.
IRONTON ST. JOE 22, NEW BOSTON 9: Brady Medinger and Wesley Neal each slapped three hits to help the Flyers (10-3) beat the host Tigers. Carson Lyons earned the win. Kai Coleman, Evan Balestra and Landon Rowe were 2 for 3 apiece. Matthew Heighton went 2 for 5.
ROCK HILL 5, SOUTH POINT 4: Jayson McFann hit a run-scoring single in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the Redmen by the Pointers in Pedro, Ohio.
POINT PLEASANT 20, LINCOLN COUNTY 5: The Big Blacks scored 12 runs in the first inning on their way to a triumph over the Panthers in Hamlin, West Virginia. Evan Roach knocked in six runs on four hits. Gavin Barnett and Brylan Williamson each smashed two hits and drove in three runs.
MEIGS 11, NELSONVILLE-YORK 6: Addison Whitlach knocked in three runs as the Marauders defeated the Buckeyes in Pomeroy, Ohio. Ethan Stewart swatted three hits and drove in two runs. Jake Martin plated two runs on a pair of hits.
Softball
FAIRLAND 2, COAL GROVE 1: Kaylee Salyer struck out 16 in winning her 10th consecutive game as the Dragons topped the Hornets at Jim Bailey Field in Rome Township, Ohio. Ally Shepherd drove in one run for Fairland. The other scored on one of five Coal Grove errors. Jordyn Dale and Shay Collins each smacked two hits for the Hornets.
COAL GROVE 000 000 1 -- 1 7 5
FAIRLAND 002 000 x -- 2 8 0
Deeds and Black; Salyer and Black.
Hitting: (F) Shepherd 2B; (CG) Dale 2-3, Collins 2-4, Travis 2B, Deeds 2B.
NITRO 9, CABELL MIDLAND 4: The host Wildcats scored three runs in the third, fifth and sixth innings to beat the Knights. Avery Sayre and Karlee Parker each drove in two runs, Sayre on a home run. Cecilee Lackey went 3 for 4. Winning pitcher Carli Mathes went 2 for 4, as did Karmen Hogan.
CABELL MIDLAND 000 031 0 -- 4 4 4
NITRO 003 033 x -- 9 13 4
McCallister, Vaughn (3) and Rose; Mathes and Lackey.
Hitting: (CM) Conrad 2B, Arreola 2B; (N) Lackey 3-4, Sayre HR 2 RBI, Mathes 2-4, Hogan 2-4, Parker 2B.
ROCK HILL 6, SOUTH POINT 0: Karlee Gillespie pitched a shutout as the Redwomen beat the Pointers in Pedro, Ohio.
BOYD COUNTY 19, FAIRVIEW 0: Emily Shivel had three hits in as many at-bats and three RBIs as the Lions walloped the Eagles in Cannonsburg, Kentucky. Makenna Mulhearn went 2 for 3 with two doubles and three RBIs. Jaycee Goad was 3 for 3 with two RBIs. Savanna Henderson and Kylie Thompson each went 2 for 2 with a pair of RBIs. Thompson was the winning pitcher. Kyli Kouns was 2 for 2.
WAHAMA 4, ST. MARYS 0: Mikie Lieving struck out 15 in a two-hit shutout of the Blue Devils in Hartford, West Virginia. Amber Wolfe went 3 for 3.
ST. MARYS 000 000 0 -- 0 2 0
WAHAMA 010 03 0 x -- 4 5 0
Masters and Giovinazzo; Lieving and Wolfe.
Hitting: (W) Wolfe 3-3 2B.
RUSSELL 6, GREENUP COUNTY 5: Paige Hutchison hit a solo home run in the sixth inning to lift the host Red Devils over the Musketeers. Audrey Patel earned the win. Laela Matthews homered for Greenup County.
RIVER VALLEY 14, ALEXANDER 0: Winning pitcher Abbigail Hollanbaugh helped her cause by whacking three hits good for five RBIs as the Raiders clobbered the Spartans in Albany, Ohio. Brooklyn Jones had two hits.
MEIGS 6, NELSONVILLE-YORK 4: The Marauders overcame a 4-3 deficit to top the Buckeyes in Pomeroy, Ohio. Malia Payne drove in two runs on two hits for Meigs. Bella Roush smacked two hits.